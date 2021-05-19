Huge increase in child poverty despite Boris Johnson’s ‘leveling’ agenda

Nathan Stirk via Getty Images Two young girls pose for a photo at a mural of Manchester United footballer and child poverty activist Marcus Rashford

Child poverty has increased over large swathes of the country, despite Boris Johnson’s promises to ‘level’ the UK. New research has found 4.3 million children lived in poverty in the past year (2019-2020), up 200,000 from the previous year and up 500,000 in the past five years. The north-east of England saw the biggest increases, with child poverty rates rising by a third. The highest rates of child poverty – which is defined as a family living on 60% of the median national income after deducting housing costs – were, however, in large cities like London. The End Child Poverty Coalition, which commissioned the study from Loughborough University, said stagnant wages and high housing costs were pushing families to the brink. There were eight constituencies where more than half of all children lived in poverty, with Bethnal Green and Bow in London having the highest at almost 60%. Among UK countries, Wales has the highest rate of children living in poverty (31%), followed by England (30%), Scotland and Northern Ireland being equal to 24%.

The communities most affected were large urban areas – particularly London and Birmingham, which have 17 of the UK’s 20 worst constituencies. Three in four children living in poverty in 2019/20 came from households with at least one working adult, compared to two in three in 2014/2015. The coalition said much of the increase occurred between 2019 and 2020, when low-paid workers were pushed below the poverty line by the freezing of their employment-related benefits. The figures, compiled using data from the Department of Work and Pensions, will pressure the government to do more to help families on the bread roll. Food poverty activists such as Manchester United star Marcus Rashford have also called on ministers to cancel plans to cut universal credit by £ 20 a week later this year. Vikki Waterman, a single mother of two from Durham who works full time as a dentist administrator, said: “Too many of us in the North East work twice as hard for half the time. “We are not living, we are just about to survive.”

