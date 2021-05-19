Opinion | Why can’t the Republican Party leave Donald Trump?





Can Trumpism become a winning strategy again?

For years, but especially since Mr. Bidens’ victory, the transformation of the Republican Party into what Ms. Cheney called a cult of Trump’s anti-democratic personality has fueled predictions of its impending collapse. But there are more than a few reasons to believe that Trumpism could lead the party to victory again and stay in power for a long time.

A realignment of the electorate: Even as the GOP’s racial grievances policy has become more open under Mr. Trump, it was Birtherism that catapulted his political career, as Times columnist Jamelle Bouie reminded the Readers in January, the American electorate became less polarized around racial lines. At the same time, it has become more polarized by educational attainment. Support for Democrats increased seven percentage points from 2016 among white college graduates in the 2020 election, but fell by one to two points among Afro people, according to David Shor, head of data science at OpenLabs. -Americans, about five points among Asian Americans. and eight to nine points among American Hispanics.

Why? One explanation is that voters with a college education are less likely to identify as moderates. As Democrats swapped non-graduate voters for college-educated voters, white Liberals’ share and influence in the Democratic Party grew, Shor told New York magazine. And as white voters sort out ideology more than non-white voters, we’ve ended up in a situation where white liberals are more left than black and Hispanic Democrats on just about every issue.

Institutional advantage: Non-white and Hispanic voters still vote overwhelmingly for Democrats, but even a slight drop in support may be enough for Republicans to regain control of government. This is in part because our representative institutions are tilted in favor of the GOP, which allows it to take control of the White House and Congress without winning a majority of votes and isolating the party from popular opinion. The Republican advantage is likely to become even more pronounced after the compilation of the 2020 census and the redefinition of congressional districts.

The polluted news environment: According to a CNN poll released this month, 70% of Republicans still say Biden did not legitimately win the presidential election. As The Timess Maggie Astor reported, the Republican party buy-in to Mr. Trumps’ election lies played a key role in efforts to pass restrictive election laws across the country. Lawmakers in at least 33 states have cited low public confidence in electoral integrity in their public comments as the rationale for these bills, according to a New York Times tally, and in several states the bills have already promulgated.

It’s like a perpetual motion machine that you create the fear of fraud from the fumes and then reduce people’s votes because of the fog you’ve created, said Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice of the United Kingdom. ‘New York University. Politicians, for partisan purposes, lied to supporters about widespread fraud. The partisans believe in lies and then that belief creates this reason for politicians to say, well, I know that’s not really true, but look how worried everyone is.

Unlike gerrymandering or congressional misallocation, declining Republican confidence in US elections is a problem without a simple legislative solution. If enough people believe a government is not legitimately elected, that’s a huge problem for democracy, Keith A. Darden, professor of political science at the American University of Washington, told The Times of the Year. last. Once reality deteriorates, it’s really hard to get it back.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos