Under US pressure on transplant, El Salvador praises aid without Chinese intervention





The Tuesday release of a US government list labeling 17 Central America The politicians as corrupt prompted El Salvadors President Nayib Bukele to praise China for a less activist approach. The office of U.S. Representative Norma Torres, who requested the report, released the U.S. State Department document. The report named a close associate of Bukele and his former security minister among those “whose credible allegations” allegedly engaged in acts of corruption. Bukele himself was not named. The list also includes Honduran and Guatemalan lawmakers and former officials from the three countries. The report says the list is based on “media reports, credible information or allegations” of corruption, drug trafficking and the use of the proceeds of crime to finance political campaigns. After the post, Bukele said on Twitter that the list was about “geopolitics” and not the fight against corruption. And he praised China’s $ 500 million in public investment in El Salvador “without conditions,” in apparent contrast to aid from Washington and US-backed lenders that is conditioned on good governance. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bukele also praised the 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech due later Tuesday and thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his help. US officials see corruption as a major factor in the exodus of migrants from the region – along with poverty, gang violence and natural disasters. Washington wants to make sure that a planned $ 4 billion aid package doesn’t fall prey to a transplant. Central American leaders have pushed back against President Joe Biden’s anti-corruption strategy. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, the target of a US criminal investigation, has warned that the US investigations undermine joint efforts to fight narcotics. Bukele recently dismissed top judges and the attorney general, whom Washington considered unconstitutional. Very popular Bukele, 39, says the move was justified by his large majority in Congress. El Salvador, which has a dollarized economy closely linked to the United States by trade and a large migrant population, is currently negotiating a loan of more than $ 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund, where Washington has a dominant voice. The loan will likely include clauses to commit Bukele to upholding democratic standards. Contrary to Washington’s militant posture, the Chinese Embassy in El Salvador has responded to Bukele’s control over the justice system by declaring that it will not interfere in sovereign affairs. China has in recent years made diplomatic inroads in Latin America, where it sources its commodities and scrambles to influence the United States. During the pandemic, China stepped into the void left by Western countries and helped poorer countries get vaccinated. With the vaccine shipment on Tuesday, El Salvador will have received some 2.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China for its 6.7 million people, according to the country’s embassy in San Salvador. Neighboring Honduras, which has no diplomatic ties with China, has asked Bukele to share Chinese vaccines in the absence of supplies from the United States. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

