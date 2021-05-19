Jokowi urged to invite Palestinian leaders and Israeli prime minister to discuss peace





THE SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE – Vice President of the People’s Consultative Assembly Jazilul Fawaid asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to invite Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu to sit down together to resolve the conflict between the two countries. “For a solution to the Palestinian conflict, I am sure that Pak Jokowi can resolve it by inviting the Palestinian president and the Israeli prime minister to sit down together to agree on a peaceful solution. Pak Jokowi asks to play this role for peace in the Land of Palestine, ”said Gus Jazilul in his written statement, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Jazilul believed that if President Jokowi took steps to reconcile the two countries, he would receive the support of all the Indonesian people. “Moreover, Palestine is the first country to recognize the sovereignty of Indonesia,” said Gus Jazil, his nickname. Also Read: Disabled Novel Baswedan Dkk, Firli Bahuri Reported to KPK Supervisory Board





The deputy chairman of the PDP National Awakening Party (PKB) said that as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia’s concrete role in the peace efforts of the Palestinian conflict is very expected. It can also be a legacy for President Jokowi and Indonesia’s leadership in general in the eyes of the world, as President Soekarno did. “In the past, Bung Karno has stressed that as long as the independence of the Palestinian people has not been handed over to the Palestinians, as long as the Indonesian nation has opposed the Israeli occupation,” he said. However, Gus Jazil also appreciated Jokowi’s previous steps in strongly condemning Israel’s brutal actions and calling on all leaders of countries around the world to stop the Israeli aggression that has left hundreds dead, including women and children.







