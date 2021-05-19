US Congressman hails Prime Minister Modi’s efforts during COVID crisis

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, May 19 (PTI) A US congressman on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts during the current COVID-19 crisis and expressed confidence that Indians will overcome the challenge.

Reiterating that the United States and India share a special partnership, Congressman Joe Wilson also said he was grateful for supporting congressional efforts to provide India with the necessary equipment to fight the pandemic. .

“Our sympathy to the Indian people as the victim of the coronavirus pandemic. I appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this heartbreaking crisis,” Wilson said.

“As a member of the House Caucus on India and Indo-Americans and a friend of India, my thoughts and sympathies are with the great Indian people during this time, and I am confident that they will overcome this challenge. “, did he declare.

In a statement, the congressman said that during this time of need for the Indian people, it is essential to recognize those who are helping.

“I am grateful for the friendship of the US-Indian International Chamber of Commerce, headed by CEO and Chairman KV Kumar. In response to the current crisis in India, IAICC has established a Special Working Group with Dr Narasimhulu Neelagaru as Coordinating Chair with Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consuls General of India Dr Swati Kulkarni and Amit Kumar, to help India overcome this phase of the pandemic, ”he said.

Wilson said the successful cooperative effort has brought in more than $ 2 million in medical equipment and supplies for Indian families. PTI LKJ CK

Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI