Jokowi reveals signs of Indonesian economy growing by 7%





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) aims economic growth the second quarter of 2021 increased by 7%. Jokowi said there were indications the goal had been met. He explained that national economic growth is a set of regional economic growth. According to him, national economic growth is also the joint responsibility of regional officials. Jokowi said economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 was still minus 0.74%. However, there are indications that economic growth has reached 7% based on the hard work of all parties. “Our goal in the second quarter, I gave a goal, it must be more or less above 7%. Imagine, from minus 0.74 I ask above 7%. But there are indications in this sense, depending on our hard work together, ”he said as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat Youtube, Tuesday (5/18/2021). Jokowi himself has just received a report that during the period of Eid al-Fitr this year, the circulation of currency reached 154.5 trillion rupees. This figure is up 41.5% from the Eid period last year. According to Jokowi, this circulation of money adds to his optimism to achieve economic growth of 7%. “This is positive, it adds to our optimism, but be careful with the COVID problem,” he said. Jokowi continued, in the first quarter of 2021, only 10 provinces had positive economic growth and 24 provinces were still negative. Jokowi again called on all parties to work hard to achieve the 7% economic growth target. “And we have to work hard, work hard, be optimistic that in the second quarter our target is more or less above 7%,” he said. “We hope all provinces will be positive in the second quarter. But beware of the Covid-19 affair which needs to be cracked down, don’t just look at one side of the economy without seeing the health side. Both must be done. side by side, ”he continued. (acd / fdl)

