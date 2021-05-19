PM Modi and Amit Shah lead the disappearance of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap

The Guardian

Everyone is angry: Modi under fire from second wave of Indias Covid

From an 80% approval rating earlier in the year, tough questions are now being asked of PM leaders that Pyres is burning in a crematorium in Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty Images The missing persons complaint was urgently lodged at Parliament Street police station in Delhi: it concerned the disappearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 10 of his ministers during the pandemic. Nagesh Kariyappa, the general secretary of the National Indian Students Union who filed the report with the police on Friday, said he wished the lack of political leadership when India was brought to its knees by Covid-19 to be a official question. Where are the so-called leaders who promised to make India a world leader but made people suffer like this? Kariyappa said. As a devastating second wave of coronavirus engulfed India in recent weeks, bringing the number of cases in India to above 20 million and the official death toll to more than a quarter of a million, a figure the Most experts consider a vast undercount of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the government led by Modi has faced an unprecedented and visceral wave of public anger. Modi came to power in 2014 on promises of growth and prosperity, and won another sizable majority in 2019. He hijacked civil unrest, economic decline and some backlash against his Hindu nationalist agenda to remain prime minister on India’s most popular for years, its approval rating reaching 80% earlier this year. But with so many people losing loved ones due to a lack of hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators and life-saving medicine across the country, and with a chronically underfunded and underfunded health care system pushed to the brink of collapse, tough questions are asked. the first time on the competence and leadership of Modis. Modis’ image will depend on how mass suffering is interpreted and his ability to successfully deploy his narrative change skills, but I think he will have to pay the price, said Ashutosh Varshney, director. from the Center for Contemporary South Asia at Brown University. in the USA. It is too immense a time of suffering and it will be too difficult to convince people that it was simply due to divine will or individual failure to wear a mask etc. In the town of Panchkula, in the state of Haryana, ruled by the BJP, Chetan Tikoo cremated his 75-year-old father who died of Covid. Gesturing towards the many burning pyres of other Covid victims at the crematorium, Tikoo said the consequences of governments’ handling of the pandemic are here for you. Everyone is angry, Tikoo says. It is a collective failure. This is how I see it. Whether it is the state government or the central government, everyone has failed. The planning was bad and the government certainly should not have held national elections. Modi supporters at a campaign rally in Kolkata in March. Photograph: Bikas Das / AP Outside the village of Mankian in Haryana, a village that previously voted for the BJP, anti-Modi sentiment is now so high that a sign was recently erected prohibiting any BJP politician to enter the village. Karamchand Singh, a rickshaw driver from Ramgarh village who struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, said he voted for Modi in 2019 but has now lost all confidence. Look at the number of people who have died, he said. The Prime Minister is accused of turning a blind eye to the warning signs of the second wave, ignoring scientific advice and fueling a culture of appeasement at the highest levels of government by allowing state elections, rallies political and religious festivals to unfold and achieve victory. be declared on the pandemic. The immunization program, meanwhile, has been crippled by severe shortages attributed to a previous lack of government orders, and state governments have been pitted against each other for supply. There is hardly anyone in India who has not been affected by this pandemic, and the level of anger and outrage that is directed towards Modi, especially from the urban middle class where he traditionally has a strong base of support. , is the highest since he was elected prime minister, said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. It’s palpable, you see it on social media, you see it when you talk to your friends and family, you even see it in the fact that Modi has become the butt of jokes on WhatsApp. This week anti-government posters appeared in neighborhoods of Delhi with the question Modi, why did you send our children’s vaccines overseas ?. More than 20 people were arrested for displaying the posters. The home state of Modis, Gujarat, has been accused of some of the most egregious misrepresentation in the pandemic’s toll. Records of death certificates collected by the state newspaper suggest up to 17 times more deaths than official records show. As the crisis unfolded, Modi, who built his reputation as a strong politician who leads from the front lines, stood out for his absence from the public eye. This led to charges of abandonment and abdication of responsibility. Narendra Modi is leaving a position at BJP headquarters in New Delhi in November. Photograph: Manish Swarup / AP Besides vaccines, oxygen and medicine, the prime minister is also missing, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted this week, while Indias Outlook magazine covered coverage this week with the words Missing. Name: Government of India. Age: 7 years old. The government’s decision to move forward during the pandemic with the controversial $ 2 billion renovation of the parliament building and surrounding area of ​​Central Vista in Delhi, a project that has been described as a Modis vanity project and includes the construction of a lavish new residence for the Prime Minister, has also drawn criticism. The BJP has launched a concerted campaign to try to regain the initiative, pushing a strong rhetoric on positivity as the way forward. The government has called on diplomats to counter international media coverage of the failed Modis government. While the government quickly centralized credit for beating the pandemic in February, it is now in the process of decentralizing the blame, shifting responsibility for the spread of the second wave to state governments, particularly Delhi and Maharashtra. . BJP Vice Chairman Baijayant Panda said that without any stretch of the imagination, it cannot be said that the Prime Minister or his cabinet took the virus lightly. He argued the government was fully aware that a second wave could occur and accused states such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Kerala, all ruled by opposition parties, of ignoring multiple warnings and to refuse offers of help from the central government. Health is a subject of state under the constitution of India. However, whenever there is an oxygen shortage or a shortage of hospital beds across the country, the center and its agencies have tried to rise to the occasion, he said. If these warnings had been heeded by the government of Maharashtra and the workload had been brought under control, there would have been no chance for the emergence of the new variant which is currently shaking the state and the rest of the country. A notice outside a vaccination center in Delhi. Photograph: Mayank Makhija / NurPhoto / Rex / Shutterstock While the well-cultivated image of Modis’ skill and strength may have taken a hard hit, Vaishnav, like many political observers, remains skeptical that it will pay a political price in the long run. The main opposition party in Congress is riddled with disunity, has had a dismal performance in the recent state elections, and its de facto leader remains Gandhi, who lost crushingly to Modi in the 2019 general election. Nationally, in terms of party organization, in terms of messages and in terms of leadership, we don’t have a single opposition, and that’s a huge gift for Modi, Vaishnav said. Nonetheless, many have pointed to the recent defeat of the BJP in the West Bengal state election as an indicator that stands at the state level where discontent with Modi could harm his party, and even open the door. looming for the possibility of an opposition alliance between powerful parties to challenge the BJP at the national level. State elections in Uttar Pradesh in March next year, where the BJP-controlled government is led by one of Modis’s closest and toughest allies, will be the first test of the political toll of the pandemic on Modi and the BJP. There will be some downfall for Modi because of it, Varshney said. The big question that remains to be seen is how big will the fall be? Additional reporting by Tripti Nath