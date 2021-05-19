Xi and Putin to attend nuclear power project opening

China Russia Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for bilateral nuclear energy cooperation on Wednesday via video link, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The cooperation in the field of Sino-Russian civilian nuclear technology is further confirmation that the two countries are drawing closer in the face of escalating US sanctions and restrictions, observers said on Tuesday.

In a regular press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the event would be the first bilateral online interaction between the two leaders in 2021 and would be important in guiding growth. high quality of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. coordination in the new era.

Having achieved rapid growth in recent years, the development of nuclear energy cooperation has been a priority for Sino-Russian cooperation and has captured the attention of leaders of the two countries, Zhao said.

Zhao said that the successful construction work of four nuclear power plants – two at the Tianwan nuclear power plant in east China’s Jiangsu province and two at the Xudapu nuclear power plant in northeastern Liaoning of China. China – is a major fruit of Sino-Russian cooperation in high-end equipment manufacturing and scientific innovation, and will help promote and improve bilateral cooperation in other sectors. The cooperation is the biggest nuclear energy cooperation project between the two countries, according to Zhao.

Li Xin, director of the Center for Russia and Central Asia Studies at the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, said China and Russia have sought mutual support in the face of US repression in recent years.

“The high and new tech sector has been a key sector,” Li said. “And China may replace some American technologies with Russian technologies in the face of increasing technological and trade restrictions from the United States.”

Han Xiaoping, chief analyst for the energy industry website china5e.com, told the Global Times on Tuesday that amid continued U.S. sanctions and crackdowns on Russia and China, countries have backed down. made close together and are now like two giants who rely on each. other.

Han noted that in the context of a strategy of encircling the United States and its allies, Sino-Russian energy cooperation will help strengthen the energy security of the two countries, and energy trade will give more momentum to the goal of the two countries to further increase bilateral trade.

Trade between China and Russia resumed positive growth in the first four months of this year, as the negative effect of the pandemic eased, with trade from January to April reaching 40.21 billion. dollars, an increase of 19.8% year-over-year, China’s ministry said. Trade said last week.

With the improvement in trade, the ministry has predicted that bilateral trade will reach a new high in 2021.

“Technically, the event is significant in that it signifies that Russia’s third-generation VVER-1200 nuclear technology has successfully passed China’s technical examination, the most rigorous in the world, given the mastery of the third-generation technology by China, ”Han said.

“One of the characteristics of third generation nuclear technology is that it is safe, that there will be no accidents like those at Chernobyl and Fukushima,” Han said, noting that the safety design Russian is more cautious than Western companies.

It was reported that the four reactors have a contract value of 20 billion yuan, while the total cost of the project could exceed 100 billion yuan.

Executives from China National Nuclear Power Co., a listed subsidiary of CNNC, told investors in April that construction of Reactors No.7 and No.8 at the Tianwan plant is expected to begin this month.

Tianwan’s No.7 Reactor will likely be the first to be built and work will begin every five months from now, according to media outlets on Tuesday.

The realization of VVER-1200 technology in China will add to China’s status as a proving ground for third-generation nuclear technologies in the world and put Russian technology in competition with third-generation Hualong One technology, as well. than those developed by Westinghouse. and Orano, based in Europe.

Han said energy cooperation between China and Russia also includes natural gas, oil and coal. And nuclear fuel could also be an emerging sector given the potential export ban by the UK and France.

As of April, the number of operating nuclear power plants on mainland China had reached 49, ranking third in the world, according to data from China’s National Energy Administration. China also has 19 nuclear power plants approved or under construction.

In 2020, nuclear power generation accounted for 4.9% of electricity generation in China.