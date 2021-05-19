How an exiled mafia boss became the center of Turkish politics

In the turbulent 1990s, corruption involving a complex network of senior officials and underworld figures characterized the deep state has become synonymous with Turkey’s name and image around the world. But after the turn of the century, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, promising to reduce corruption, came to power first as prime minister and then as president.

Over the past two years,mafia figures many ultranationalist circles have made a gradual return to public view on various platforms. One isAlaattin Cakici, who was released from prison last year as part of a parole eligibility bill aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in penitentiaries. Shortly after his release, Cakici issued a public letter threatening Turkey’s main opposition leader.

The most recent isSedat peker, which gained national fame in 2016 when he threatenedto bathe in the blood of so-called peace academics those who signed the Academicians for Peace Initiative declaring them terrorists. After a criminal case was brought against him in this case, Peker was acquitted. He even received business awards from various institutions, including most charitable businessman by Milliyet Daily in 2017.

Much remains unknown about his actual business activity. Ryan Gingeras, professor of national security affairs at Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., Told Al-Monitor that Peker has been in the news for the past decade, but we really don’t know what it is. ‘he really does, what are his businesses or who he is for that matter.

Since May 1, Turkey has been rocked by YouTube videos of exiled mafia bosses, in which he describes alleged incidents involving crime, corruption and state secrets. Peker, 49, has been at the intersection of media, politics and Islamist networks for more than a decade now. Peker postedfive videos, each about an hour. Its popularity has skyrocketed at an increasing rate with each release. thefourth videoexceeded 5 million views in five days. Peker has promised more videos, as the comments below his posts reveal a well-engaged audience asking detailed questions on several issues.

Peker is not just any businessman, as he organizedpolitical ralliesin various cities since 2015. It is present inphotos and videoswith celebrities, as well as political figures,including Erdogan, and was a regular face at high society events in Turkey this century.

Peker, who has twice been convicted of organized crime,left Turkeyin 2019. He said he didn’t run away but was just trying to get his college degree. After traveling to several Balkan countries, he is now believed to be in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, recording videos asking government elites why he was fired. The common theme in Pekers’ videos is the claim that senior Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials betrayed him. He alleges that Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu informed him that an investigation report was being prepared on him before he left the country. Peker also claims he left Turkey in the hope of being invited again.

In his videos, Peker made several allegations against AKP elites, including Soylu and other lawmakers. While many of these allegations have long been suspected, Peker’s official accusations have rekindled public interest. The allegations involve possible murders, rapes, drug trafficking and abuse of political power, to name a few. These allegations involve former senior officials such as Mehmet Agar and his son Tolga Agar, who is an AKP lawmaker, as well asSoylu and his advisers. Peker alleged that the younger Agar was involved in the rape and death of a young journalist whose death was initially reported as suicide. Other the allegations involvethe lavish spending habits of Soylus advisers.

In addition, Peker has mentioned on several occasions that he has been assigned security details by the government, even during his trips abroad. He showed official documents from the Istanbul Provincial Protection Protection Committee to substantiate his claims. Opposition lawmakers addedto those allegations this week, claiming that the Home Office had given jammers to Peker so that his phone conversations could not be picked up by security and intelligence officers.

Opposition leaderspublicly questionedwhether prosecutors will investigate the allegations. Although Peker did not disclose any relationship with opposition figures, Soylu had commented on Pekers’ videos andsaid Pekerwon the support of opposition leaders. Another AKP lawmakersuggested that Soylumust be protected and that opening an investigation based on the words of a corrupt man would expand his sphere of influence.

It is fascinating that the YouTube channel Pekers has not been banned in Turkey and that key AKP figures, including presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, haverecognized videoswhile condemning opposition figures for taking Peker seriously. On March 18, Soylu finally asked prosecutorsto investigate Pekers’ claims.The most saved lines, a prominent journalist who has investigated Turkey’s organized crime networks for decades, interpreted the call as Soylu’s de facto resignation.

Whether Pekers’ claims deserve investigation or whether they are false, there is one fact that cannot be denied: his videos are watched by millions of people. Even the objects Peker has on his desk in the background, from books to photos and trinkets, generate a wide range of interpretations and comments.

Why have Peker and his ilk caught the public’s attention? How did an unsavory criminal become so fascinating and visible to the Turkish public?

Part of the answer can be found in contemporary popular culture. The country’s neo-Ottoman dreams were sparked byTV showslike “Valley of the Wolves”, which had been influenced by real figures in organized crime. The pointer recognizesin his videos that some of the characters in those series were based on him. The target audience for these series are ultra-nationalist and Islamist men in Turkey. And they take these fictional characters to heart with some even organizethe funeral of one of the characters from “Valley of the Wolves”. Pekers’ YouTube videos reflect how difficult it has become to separate real criminals from fictitious criminals.

Another explanation is rooted in the identity of Peker, a flashy character who has denounced the police’s disrespect for his young daughter and wife, who remain in Turkey. As people watch the videos, they observe someone trying to present themselves almost as a patriotic Robin Hood, whose various services to their country have always been dismissed without gratitude. Yet this happens at the same time as he brags about crowd activities and broken bones of a lawmaker for insulting Erdogan.

Many viewers don’t know the full extent of the Pekers crowd activity or what it entails. As Gingeras pointed out, Peker has been more of a celebrity figure and his alleged illicit transactions do not directly infringe on the public. When he speaks, with books such as Mario Puzo’s mafia novels “The Godfather” and “Omerta” on his desk, he tries to promote an image of resistance to unfair treatment to protect his own family.

However, unlike other mafia figures, Peker is not ignorant of the state and cannot be engaged in a real battle against it as he claims to have served the state and yearns to start providing his services again. He tenaciously uses images and words from well-known ultra-nationalists, Islamists and even leftists to capture large audiences.

Another factor is that Peker fascinates Turkish audiences as he takes on the most prominent men who seem oblivious to the threat. Pekers’ image in the public eye has been as a member of the ruling elite. So now his words as an insider have great value as the transparency of government activities has dramatically diminished.

The AKP elites, the targets feel compelled to engage it; this is to Peker’s advantage. His words wriggle the political elites who would have been in direct contact with him for years. Where freedom of expression is prohibited, only outlaws can express themselves freely. Oddly enough, not only has access to his videos not been blocked, but so far no one has been taken into custody for talking about it. Strangely, the Pekers videos gave a very tense audience in Turkey an outlet to let off steam.

Pekers’ well-prepared and meticulously edited speeches are considered authentic and informative. A senior security establishment official speaking on condition of anonymity said Peker didn’t need to reveal everything he knew, all he had to do was report what they had. When Mafia leaders become visible to the public eye, it’s time for a crucial top-level reshuffle. Erdogan will turn the tables to his advantage with Pekers’ words. I see Peker still serves the state. “