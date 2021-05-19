Johnson to face MPs as confusion reigns over international travel rules

Boris Johnson could face pressure to clarify confusion over international travel rules when he answers the Prime Minister’s questions for the first time since Parliament reopened last week.

Facing Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer on a six-question round for the first time since the local election and the Queen’s speech, the PM is likely to wonder where he is safe to spend his vacation after a of his ministers said all international travel was “dangerous”.

Potential vacationers were left with their plans for a summer break in the air after ministers appeared to contradict each other on where the public is allowed to travel abroad.

With a new traffic light system put in place on Monday to allow some overseas travel to resume after months of coronavirus lockdowns, the prime minister pointed out that countries on the so-called ‘amber list’ no was ‘not a place you should go on vacation’. .

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson, in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, said vacations and leisure travel should always be limited to the limited number of countries ministers deem safe, such as Portugal , which are on the “green list” without quarantine.

But two Cabinet ministers appeared to be proposing a different reading of the rules, with Environment Secretary George Eustice telling broadcasters that broadcasters could visit Orange List countries as long as they followed the quarantine rules at their home. return.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, speaking after Mr Johnson’s comments on the matter, told Times Radio that the public should consider whether a trip to an Orange List country was ‘essential’ before conceding that “Some people might think a vacation is essential.”

And despite having a green list comprising 12 countries and territories, Health Minister Lord Bethell told his peers he considered all overseas travel “dangerous” and urged Britons to spend their time. vacation home this summer.

Lord Bethell told the House of Lords on Tuesday: “Traveling is dangerous.

“We ask people, especially as summer approaches, that travel is not for this year, please stay in this country.”

An aviation industry chief said Lord Bethell’s comments would cause “confusion” for families with booked trips.

Tim Alderslade, Managing Director of Airlines UK, said: “These comments are simply not correct and will cause real anger among the hundreds of thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on international travel, and confusion among families who have booked trips under the government’s own restart. policy, now less than 48 hours.

Travel without quarantine is permitted in countries on the government’s green list (Gareth Fuller / PA)

“People shouldn’t travel to red countries, we know, but to generalize against perfectly legal travel, even to green countries, is deeply unnecessary.”

The criticism came amid reports that thousands of people had headed to destinations such as France, Greece, Spain and the United States – none of which are on the approved list – with more than 150 flights reportedly taking off on Monday when travel rules were relaxed. as part of a new phase of easing the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Labor will table a motion asking the government to release lessons learned from the pandemic to protect the plan to remove all restrictions on Covid-19 by June 21.

It follows the publication of a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) which found that the pandemic had “exposed existing loopholes in society and exacerbated inequalities.”

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said an unreformed adult welfare system, labor shortage and financial pressure felt by central and local government “all require long-term solutions” after the coronavirus crisis.

Labor will seek to capitalize on the findings of the final debate on the Queen’s Speech, with the opposition party delivering a humble speech calling on the government to release its internal review of dealing with the pandemic to ensure that lessons can be learned. implemented in the race against the Indian variant.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth is preparing to tell MPs: ‘Boris Johnson has promised us an irreversible roadmap to normalcy.

“With the release of variant B1617.2 threatening to hold us back, we need urgent action from ministers to contain this variant.”

It comes after ministers refused to rule out reinstating multi-level local restrictions in a bid to control the highly transmissible Indian variant – although the prime minister said there was no “conclusive” evidence for deviating from the lockdown roadmap following the increase in the number of South Asian mutation cases in parts of the country.

North of the border, Nicola Sturgeon was re-elected as First Minister of Scotland by a majority of MPs in Holyrood on Tuesday, after vowing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was her ‘top priority’.

The SNP leader said while there is a ‘clear mandate’ for another Scottish independence referendum following this month’s election results, she would seek to make progress on a new border poll “Only when the Covid crisis is over”.

Meanwhile, leaders in Northern Ireland are due to decide this week whether the next stage of easing can go as planned on Monday.

The country has reached the milestone of giving more than one million people at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.