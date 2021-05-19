New York Attorney General investigates Trump organization for crimes





President-elect Donald Trump climbs into the lobby elevator after meetings at Trump Tower in New York City on January 16, 2017.

Dominick Reuter | AFP | Getty Images

The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, which was already conducting a civil investigation into the company of former President Donald Trump, is now probing the Trump Organization “on a criminal basis,” its report said Tuesday evening. spokesperson.

James’ spokesperson said his investigation was being conducted in conjunction with the ongoing criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump organization by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

James’ civil investigation loomed over allegations that the Trump organization had manipulated the declared value of real estate assets in order to reduce their tax liability and benefit from more favorable terms for loans and insurance.

Vance’s office has a criminal investigation into the same allegations, which were first made in congressional testimony by Michael Cohen, who served for years as Trump’s personal attorney. Vance’s investigation also focuses on other issues.

“We have informed the Trump organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer of a purely civilian nature,” said James spokesman Fabien Levy.

“We are currently actively investigating the Trump organization criminally, with the Manhattan District Attorney. We have no further comment at this time,” Levy said.

CNBC has requested comments from a spokesperson for Trump and the Trump organization.

Trump, who is a Republican, previously called the two investigations a witch-hunt by two Democratic officials.

James last August filed a lawsuit that ultimately resulted in Trump’s son Eric Trump answering questions as part of his investigation. Eric Trump heads the Trump organization with his brother, Donald Trump Jr.

Among the real estate that James is known to eye is Seven Springs Estate, a 212-acre property located in Westchester County, New York.

The Trump Organization used the Seven Springs appraisals to claim an apparent tax deduction of more than $ 21 million by donating a conservation easement on the property in 2015.

In 2019, the Financial Times newspaper noted that Trump bought Seven Springs for $ 7.5 million in 1996, but valued it at over $ 290 million in 2012.

Forbes magazine in 2014 said the property was worth less than $ 19.5 million, citing what were then recent real estate sales, as well as local realtors and appraisers.

James’s office is also investigating evaluations of the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan, the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago, and the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

In a statement released in August, James said: “Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they lead.”

James at the time accused the Trump organization of blocking requests for information, withholding documents and instructing witnesses, including Eric Trumps, to “refuse to answer questions under oath.”

In February, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a final demand by ex-President Trump to prevent Vance investigators from obtaining years of his tax returns and other financial records via a subpoena by a grand jury of its longtime accountants.

