PM bilawal terms root cause of all problems





ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the man behind all the problems and that these problems can be solved by getting rid of him.

He said that since Imran Khan’s imposition in Pakistan, flour prices have skyrocketed by 30 percent.

The puppeteer prime minister had turned out to be the boss of the mafias, allowing them to snatch even the last bit from the mouths of the poor by artificially raising the prices of flour as the inflation rate and commodity prices rise. in the country increased by 15%. , he said in a statement.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan’s imposition as the country’s chief executive and his subsequent incompetence revealed his slogans of change and anti-corruption. Imran Khan has been completely exposed to be the most incompetent prime minister, and he is totally unfit to run the country, he added.

The PPP chairman also said that the matrix of a country’s economic growth lies in the living experience of the masses, not in rigged reports devised by subordinates sitting in air-conditioned rooms to deceive the masses to please their own. masters. He said it was a shame that the CEO of a country like Pakistan did not have a policy to improve the economy and kept him dependent on loans and aid by begging from the world.

A chief executive who believes begging is a sustainable and achievable policy for pulling a country out of crises can never rid the country of inflation, he added.

The only way out of the economic quagmire is to get rid of the chosen prime minister, he added.

Bilawal said the flawed economic policies of the PTI-led federal government had pushed at least 2.5 million citizens below the poverty line in just one year.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was unaware of the realities on the ground in the country. He talks about economic growth but does not know that workers have seen their wages drop by up to a quarter, he said.

