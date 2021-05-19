Proposal to Investigate Advances in US Capitol Riot Amid GOP Resistance | Donald Trump News





If approved by Congress, a national commission will investigate the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill by a pro-Trump mob.

Democratic leaders in the United States Congress are moving forward with a proposal to create a national commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol by political supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the bill on Thursday despite Republican opposition, and the Senate will vote on it shortly thereafter.

Republicans can let their constituents know if they are on the side of the truth or do they want to cover up the insurgents and Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

More than 400 people were indicted by U.S. prosecutors in connection with the events of January 6, when a crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol building after a political rally by President Donald Trump, who gave a fiery speech claiming that the election of 2020 had been stolen.

As Congress gathered to officially ratify Joe Bidens’ election victory, rioters broke through police barricades, smashed Capitol windows and doors, and chased members of Congress into emergency shelters. an officer who had quarreled with the rioters died the next day.

The commission, requested by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would be modeled after a bipartisan commission established by Congress to investigate and report on what happened during the al-Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001. House Republicans, who remain closely allied with Trump, were unwilling to support the proposal.

Our conference is prepared to listen to their arguments on whether or not such a commission is necessary, said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Given the slim Democratic majority in the Senate, they will need Republican support to overcome procedural hurdles in order to pass the bill and send it to President Joe Biden for signature.

McConnell has said he would not want the commission’s activities to interfere with current criminal proceedings. And McConnell has said he wants to make sure Democrats don’t dominate control over the commission’s staffing.

If it goes forward, it needs to be clearly balanced and not tilted one way or the other, McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill.

The Democrat-backed proposal was approved by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, holding a scheduled vote in the full House on May 19, the Reuters news service reported.

A party line vote on the committee, with Democrats for and Republicans against, came hours after Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican and Trump ally, announced his opposition.

I cannot support this legislation, McCarthy said, citing political errors and a potentially counterproductive result of the effort. McCarthy said the commission is also expected to focus on political violence in U.S. cities in 2020 and a 2017 shooting of Republican members of Congress.

Democrats rejected McCarthys’ claims after his opposition undermined a deal made between Democratic and Republican committee leaders.

President Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters she was disappointed but not surprised at the cowardice shown by some Republicans who do not want to find the truth. Schumer said McCarthy’s Republican objections were false.

The bill would create a 10-member bipartisan commission to investigate the causes of the attack, security gaps and intelligence information. The committee would be tasked with publishing a final report by December 31st.

Some House Republicans, including Representative Adam Kinzinger, support the creation of the commission.

It shouldn’t be a matter of party politics or become a partisan fight, he tweeted on Tuesday. It must be focused on truth and accountability.

