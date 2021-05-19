Are India and Pakistan heading for a “secret deal” as the economic benefits outweigh a decades-long standoff?





Relations between India and Pakistan have been in flames since their partition in 1947 mainly on the question of Kashmir.

Recently, the powerful Pakistani army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, reportedly agreed to back down on the country’s demand for India to revoke the repeal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an explosive revelation, first reported by the SCMP, of months of reverse talks with India in which the two countries announced a border ceasefire, Bajwa appeared to give major concessions to the India on Kashmir in exchange for the restoration of economic and bilateral relations between the two countries.

India-Pakistan Dialogue

The report refers to the secret dialogue held in Dubai between India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, which was held while keeping in the dark the civil administration headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting revealed a major communication gap between the military and Imran Khan’s government, which was not directly involved, the SCMP report adds.

The Pakistani army chief had called for the full restoration of ties with India earlier this year, surprising masses on both sides of the border.

Many had questioned the rationality of Bajwa’s speech as there had been no concessions made by Indias Narendra Modi on the revocation of Article 370, promulgated on August 5, 2019, removing the special status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Exposure of the Pakistan military establishment’s closed-door conversations could finally explain the thaw in India ties. According to the SCMP, the revelations came from a lengthy informal meeting between Bajwa and key media opinion leaders at the army headquarters on April 25, which it said angered many, even in the establishment run by the army, against a compromise on Kashmir.

Article 370

The Indian Parliament unilaterally repealed Article 370 of the constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35-A prohibited non-locals from acquiring land in the state. The decision of the government led by Modi had created widespread opposition both inside and outside Kashmir.

The Indian government had jailed protesters, separatists and even pro-Indian politicians in the Kashmir Valley in anticipation of vehement opposition to the decision. The decision also angered India’s two neighbors, China and Pakistan, and created great diplomatic tensions with these countries.

Pakistan severed all trade ties with India after the country removed special status from Jammu and Kashmir, with Prime Minister Imran Khan taking the issue to all major global forums to force India to withdraw her decision.

Pakistan softens its position

Over a year and a half later, the Pakistani stance appears to have softened on India, which was evident with a number of measures taken since March of this year.

Now, several reporters citing prominent national security sources attending an unofficial Bajwa briefing said they did not see India’s outright refusal to reinstate Section 370 as a serious obstacle to talks.

The decision to revoke Section 370 was reportedly dismissed as a change in India’s internal nomenclature, signifying a paradigm shift in the Pakistani military establishment towards Kashmir.

The SCMP quoted the sources, adding that the concern was more about a shift in the demographics of predominantly Muslim Kashmir, with India having granted certificates of domicile to more than two million non-Kashmiris in the state.

These remarks would have created a storm in the civilian administration, which was most certainly kept in the dark in all important conversations emanating from the army headquarters.

Experts say that if the revelations were true, it would not only be a major source of embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, but also undermine public confidence and the Pakistani people’s sense of security in a democratic institution.

Will India and Pakistan restore bilateral ties?

This literally means that Pakistan could move towards a complete restoration of bilateral relations with India, without demanding an easing or revocation of key decisions regarding Kashmir.

Interestingly, on a TV talk show earlier this month, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the revocation of Section 370 was an internal Indian matter, setting off a storm in public circles.

The minister then retracted his remarks in a tweet saying that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, and adding that nothing about J&K can be an internal Indian matter.

Let me be clear: Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The final settlement of the dispute lies in the #UNSC resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices. Nothing about J&K can be an internal Indian matter.

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 10, 2021

The hesitant Pakistani political opinion regarding relations with India has left its people confused and frustrated, with many asking the establishment to clearly state its position on Kashmir.

However, the latest revelations may shed light on what is going on behind the curtains.

In his February speech this year, Bajwa called for a strategic shift away from the geopolitical objectives that fueled the confrontation in Kashmir and Afghanistan for 30 years, in favor of a geo-economic agenda based on peaceful relations and a economic connectivity with the hitherto antagonistic Pakistanis. neighbors.

Although then-Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) Imran Khan on the National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf, who was elevated to the post of National Security Advisor, was reportedly involved in backchannel negotiations with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval previously. the military commanders of the two countries announced a ceasefire in February this year.

Yusuf, however, denied that any talks had taken place between him and Doval, saying the border ceasefire was the result of discussions through established channels of the DGMOs.

The Indian media revelation somehow indicated that Pakistan’s civilian government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has endorsed the efforts of the military rulers to establish relations with India despite the conundrum of the Cashmere.

The desire to reestablish relations with India and other neighbors has been echoed by the entire Pakistani administration, civil and military, as the country struggles to emerge from economic stagnation and improved relations are expected. stimulate trade.

However, it would be interesting to see if Pakistan really backs down on Kashmir and instead promotes economic progress and prosperity.

