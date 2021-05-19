Punjab gasps as Indias Modi refuses to seek oxygen in Pakistan | News on the coronavirus pandemic





Amritsar, India Amid an alarming shortage of medical oxygen, the government of Punjab has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate an oxygen corridor with Pakistan, India’s archival neighbor that shares a border of 550 km (342 miles) with the state northwest.

There have been at least eight cases of demands by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and other state politicians asking Modi to get oxygen from Pakistan, of which the city of Lahore is. barely 50 km from Amritsar.

The demand for oxygen in Pakistan came after the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan offered assistance to India on April 25. Prominent Pakistani charity Edhi has also volunteered to send medical aid amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, the government of the Hindu Nationalist Party Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) has refused to seek help from its enemy nation, amid a deadly second wave of the coronavirus killing thousands every day.

A technician unloading empty oxygen cylinders at a hospital in Ludhiana [Gurkirat Singh/Al Jazeera]This denial is proving deadly for Punjab patients who do not know what their last breath would be, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla told Al Jazeera.

Aujla was the first to write to Modi on April 26 looking for a special oxygen corridor with Pakistan as it was geographically close. Having received no response from the Prime Minister, he wrote again on April 27, followed by new letters on May 2 and 5.

Meanwhile, Singh also released a statement on May 4, saying the center had rejected his proposal to allow the local Punjab industry body to import oxygen from Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border near Amritsar. .

While more than 10 days have passed since the centers were turned down, the disrupted oxygen supply chain in Punjab has yet to be reestablished.

Last week, at least three hospitals in Amritsar issued desperate SOS calls, claiming their oxygen buffer had run out. The local administration organized the vital gas of a neighboring district.

A government official familiar with the crisis, requesting anonymity, said he had lost count of the number of SOS messages disseminated by hospitals in recent days. Every day, every few hours, there is an SOS call from a hospital, he told Al Jazeera.

Patients wearing masks wait their turn in the lobby of a Bhatinda hospital [Lalita Verma/Al Jazeera]From 3,003 coronavirus patients in the Punjab on April 13 to 6,947 patients on May 17, there have been more than double the infections in the state in one month.

As of Monday, there were 73,616 active cases in the Punjab, which are expected to pass 100,000 next week.

State government data shows that of these active cases, at least 25-30% of patients require regular oxygen supply. India’s Ministry of Health calculates that a severe patient with COVID-19 needs 10 to 60 liters of oxygen per minute.

On April 24, six patients died at Amritsars Neelkanth Hospital after the facility ran out of oxygen, hospital executive director Sunil Devgan told Al Jazeera.

On April 23, our hospital was alarmingly low on oxygen. From 20 cylinders per day, our consumption has increased to 100 cylinders due to the pandemic. On the night of April 23, we continued to lose patients almost every half hour, he said.

Of the six people who died that night in hospital due to lack of oxygen, five were undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Despite countless SOS calls, no one came to our aid. Even now, after so many days, we are struggling to get oxygen on time. Following the instructions from the Punjab administration, we are not admitting severe patients with COVID-19 now, Devgan said.

The daily oxygen consumption in the Punjab on April 30 was 203.8 metric tons (MT). On May 7, it reached 250.6 MT, increasing by almost 50 MT in one week. On May 17, it increased to 304 MT.

However, the Punjabs’ oxygen quota was increased by the central government to 247 MT on May 11, after desperate demands were made by the state for two weeks for at least 300 MT of daily supply.

Of the 247 tonnes of oxygen allocated, nearly 70 tonnes came from a factory in Bokaro, a town in Jharkhand state, to the east, over 1,750 km (1,088 miles). Punjab hospitals say Bokaro’s oxygen barely reaches them in time.

As of May 7, there was a shortfall of 211 tons of oxygen from other factories across the country also due to logistics issues, with officials saying the Punjab’s daily oxygen requirements are far more than what reaches the state. every day.

Amid the logistical challenges of sourcing oxygen in Jharkhand, Singh again urged Modi on May 10 to increase the total oxygen quota from factories in states closer to Punjab.

Doctors check oxygen concentrators amid an oxygen shortage in Punjab. Credit Gurkirat Singh

Why wait for oxygen from Bokaro, 1,758 kilometers away, when we can get oxygen from Lahore only 50 kilometers away? Aujla told Al Jazeera.

The parliamentarian suggested that the two countries could create a barter system allowing them to exchange the essential resources they need.

At a time when cases are also increasing in Pakistan, this system of sharing resources via the Wagah-Attari border can be useful for both countries, he said.

India is already receiving aid from China and other Islamic countries. If he is too ashamed to take help from his so-called enemy, then we can pay Pakistan or exchange sugar or wheat as barter.

If we can give Pakistan vaccines, why not get them some oxygen? Who knows, it might improve our relations with Pakistan, he said.

Relations between the two countries have remained strained since the Indian subcontinent gained independence from British rule in 1947 and was divided by bloody partition to form the Muslim-majority Pakistan.

The two nuclear-weapon countries have fought two of their three major wars in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir, which they claim in their entirety but rule over parts of the territory, with tensions between them peaking in 2019 when the India has relinquished the special status of the part of Kashmir it controls.

However, in a rare thaw in their relations earlier this year, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to a 2003 ceasefire agreement along their disputed Kashmir border. This thaw was followed by letters exchanged between Modi and Khan, in which the two leaders stressed the need for dialogue and cordial relations.

In addition to writing to Modi, Aujla had also sent several letters to Federal Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan. He also addressed the Foreign Ministry headed by Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the Speaker of Parliament Om Birla on April 29. He said only Birla answered him.

Asked by Al Jazeera for formal comment on the matter, India’s foreign ministry denied any correspondence with Punjab regarding the import of oxygen from Pakistan. Vardhan and other health ministry secretaries also did not respond to questions emailed by Al Jazeera.

BJP spokesman Vijay Chauthaiwale said he would not comment on the issue as it relates to bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.

Aujla is worried. The situation in Punjab is even worse than the clinch. A tragedy is waiting to happen, he told Al Jazeera.

