Aceh warns, so don’t underestimate the Protkes

President Joko Widodo reminded Aceh and 14 other provinces to beware of the recent increase in Covid19 cases. “Governors, regents and mayors be careful, whose areas are still red and orange, where the tour is closed. The yellows and greens can be open, but once again the task force has to be there for the health protocol to be strictly enforced, it cannot be separated from the governance, ”Jokowi said.

In his virtual direction to all regional leaders in Indonesia, the President also reminded all regional leaders to pay attention to the economic impact of the Covid19 pandemic. He said regional leaders have the same responsibility to revive the national economy which has experienced a significant decline.

From the start, the government has indeed made efforts to anticipate an increase in Covid19 cases during the periods of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. The government, among others, is implementing a 2021 return ban and tightening conditions for people who will travel. However, even though the policy has been implemented, there is still an increase in cases.

Airlangga University epidemiologist Laura Navika Yamani has reminded the government not to be negligent in the face of the potential for an increase in cases after Eid. How big will the impact of current community mobility be on adding new cases in the next two weeks or after Eid?

Coupled with the policies that were implemented at that time, Laura said what the government was hoping for with the ban on returning home was not in line with what had been captured by the community. “This policy seems indecisive. So it is not the ban on going home that is stopped by the community, but the length of the return period that is prohibited. People therefore choose to return home before the date of return. ‘ban. What is banned by the government is the same as what the community thinks is different. Could this increase the number of cases?

The size of the Indonesian territory also makes interregional supervision different. There are even regions that do not strictly enforce the surveillance of the ban on returning to their homes. The large number of mouse trails discovered has become the choice of many travelers.

For this reason, it is always requested to exercise caution and adhere to health protocols outside the home. Because, in several provinces of Indonesia, cases of Covid family clusters have been discovered. “Now there are many clusters in Central Java from families. For this reason, the community should be alert, not underestimated. This must be everyone’s concern in order to keep the prokes as there is potential for further additions, ”Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said.

Therefore, for us in Aceh, besides not forcing family reunions after Eid, of course the ebb is also a note for us so that everyone is under strict control as it is not only a a question of congestion, safety, but also health. Therefore, when border officials inspect residents entering Aceh, they must be respected and obeyed. We deeply regret that residents who were found to be HIV-positive for Covid during the test at the border post fled instead. This is clearly not an attitude that can be emulated.

We really want the Covid epidemic to pass from this land immediately. However, we must also increase our caution against the outbreak of the virus which has claimed many lives in Aceh. And, from mid-Eid to the atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr 1442 H, Aceh is a percentage of the province with the largest increase in Covid cases compared to other provinces.

What is very worrying is that the level of public compliance with health protocols is still not as good as in other provinces. In fact, on social media there are still plenty of cyberspace citizens spreading obscure information that can reduce people’s enthusiasm for complying with health protocols.

We pray, two weeks after Eid we will all be safe. And we appreciate the preventive measures that have been taken by the government with other elements.