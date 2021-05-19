Trump DoJ has subpoenaed Twitter on Devin Nunes parody account | Trump administration





The Trump administration assigned to Twitter information relating to a parody account criticizing Devin Nunes, a close ally of the former president, according to Federal Court records released on Monday.

Investigating posts linked to the parody Twitter account @NunesAlt, which masquerades as the mother of California officials, the Department of Justice (DoJ) sought to identify the user behind the account, according to a motion to quash the assignment.

It appears to Twitter that the subpoena may be linked to repeated efforts by Congressman Devin Nuness to unmask people behind parody accounts critical of him, the document said.

In 2019, Nunes filed a $ 250 million lawsuit accusing the media giant of defamation while taking advantage of abusive behavior and language. The lawsuit also sued @NunesAlt and another parody account masquerading as the Representative Cow, @DevinCow.

Last summer, a judge ruled that the representative could not sue Twitter, citing section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects sites from liability for what users may post.

Twitter did not respond to the request to share identities. An attorney for the site said last summer he had no intention of doing so.

In the DoJ’s investigation, a gag order barring Twitter from discussing the subpoena was issued with the document.

According to the motion to quash the subpoena, Twitter has asked the Department of Justice for an explanation regarding the criminal investigation. The government said the parody account posts were a possible violation of a federal law that criminalizes using interstate communications to threaten to harm someone, but did not point to a tweet that posed a threat.

A Twitter account holder would generally be notified of any legal requests such as subpoenas, court orders or other legal documents relating to their account, in accordance with the rules and policies of Twitters. However, in that case, prosecutors obtained a court order in November to keep the summons secret, citing fears its disclosure could hinder the investigation.

On Tuesday, a Twitter spokesperson said the company is committed to protecting the freedom of expression of those who use our service. We have extensive experience and take seriously the trust placed in us to work to protect the privacy of individuals on Twitter.

The user behind @NunesAlt wrote that posting the court records was the closest thing I could get from a Mother’s Day card.

He or she also quoted Eric Garcia, a Democrat running against Nunes in California, who spoke of Nuness’ prominent opposition to the investigation into Russian election interference and Trump-Moscow ties.

So, Garcia wrote, the person claiming secret courts and organizations and trying to destroy our country attempted to use a secret grand jury subpoena to find @NunesAlt’s identity. How many times has Devin used the DoJ to attempt to attack individuals?

A GoFundMe campaign was created by the user behind @DevinCow to pay the costs related to the lawsuit of members of Congress against the two parody accounts.

These parodies are anonymous on Twitter, however, it is the real people behind these accounts who have retained lawyers to respond to and fight these allegations in court, the description of the fundraiser reads.

Tuesday’s fundraiser raised more than $ 146,000.

Nunes has filed several libel lawsuits, including one against political journalist Ryan Lizza and Hearst, owner of Esquire, for a 2018 article about his family farm. The lawmaker also filed a $ 435 million libel claim against CNN for a report on its contacts with a Ukrainian prosecutor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos