Guided missile destroyer completes fifth Navy transit through Taiwan Strait this year – Pacific





Guided missile destroyer completes Navy’s fifth Taiwan Strait transit this year

A guided missile destroyer crossed the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the fifth time a Navy ship has crossed the politically sensitive waters that separate the island from mainland China this year. The passage of the USS Curtis Wilburs demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Navy said in a statement Tuesday. The US military will continue to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits, the statement added. The Navy sent warships across the Taiwan Strait 11 times in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to a January report from the Congressional Research Service. The high pace of the Navy crossing the strait coincides with the Chinese Communist Party’s tightening of its grip on Hong Kong and the belief by some that Beijing could use force in Taiwan to bring it in line. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that must, at some point, be politically unified with the mainland. In June last year, China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong that was quickly used to silence or imprison dissidents. The move ran counter to China’s agreement to grant Hong Kong some political autonomy, the so-called one-country principle, two systems after Britain handed over the former colony in 1997. Beijing had also argued for years that unification with Taiwan would be peaceful and mutual, and in 2019 Chinese President Xi Jinping touted the possibility of a two-system plan for Taiwan, according to the Congressional Research Service report. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said such an approach was not viable following Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong, according to the report. Over the past year, China has stepped up its aggressive actions against Taiwan, including fighter jets flying in its airspace. The U.S. Navy sent the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain across the Strait in early April, shortly after China flew military planes into the islands air defense zone and carried out exercises with a group aircraft carriers in nearby waters. The John S. McCain also crossed the Strait in January. [email protected]

Twitter: @WyattWOlson







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos