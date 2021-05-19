‘Immediate and concrete action must be taken against Israel’





ANKARA The speaker of the Turkish parliament on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on the question of Palestine, repeating Turkey’s position that “immediate and concrete steps” must be taken to stop the Israeli attacks. “As president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] “Immediate and concrete steps must be taken to teach the Israeli occupation a powerful and dissuasive lesson.” The passive and contradictory attitude of the international community is a waste of time for the Palestinian people, ”Mustafa Sentop told Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Sentop stressed that Ankara will continue to stand firmly alongside the Palestinians “in their struggle for freedom and justice”. “We are making all kinds of diplomatic efforts for Palestine,” he added. The total number of people killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 213, including 61 children, 36 women and 16 elderly people, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday. No less than 1,400 people were also injured in the attacks. The Israeli military has staged airstrikes since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction. Press offices and health centers are among the targeted structures. Tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spilled over into Gaza following Israeli assaults on worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Ghalibaf, for his part, said the recent incidents in Palestine were “unacceptable”. “All parliaments, all Muslims should intervene on the Palestinian question,” he said. Over 2 billion injured Muslims In a subsequent phone call with Burkina Faso’s speaker of parliament, Alassane Bala Sakande, Sentop said the recent incidents in Palestine had injured more than 2 billion Muslims around the world. Sentop urged his Burkinabé counterpart to mobilize the Parliamentary Union of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other parliamentary unions of which he is a member “to react immediately to this issue”. Sakande, for her part, said they appreciated Turkey’s active role on the Palestinian issue. “The efforts of Turkey and yourself on Palestine are very important,” he added. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Service (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos