Imran Khan’s ministers responsible for the destruction of Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif





ANI | Updated: May 19, 2021 8:26 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan] May 19 (NNA): Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly (NA) opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif accused Imran Khan’s government of being involved in a number of scandals and said incompetent ministers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is responsible for the destruction of the country. According to The Nation, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chairman and National Assembly (NA) opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that “incompetent Pakistani government ministers Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are responsible for the destruction of the country. “While in conversation with the media in Sialkot, the leader of the PML-N said that” it was PML-N behind the control of inflation and power cuts during his tenure. The current government is embroiled in a number of scandals, “he added, as reported by The Nation. Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using his influence to tamper with the record of alleged scams of 400 billion rupees in sugar, 200 billion rupees Flour rupees, 122 billion rupees of LNG and 500 rupees. The PML-N secretary’s information also accused the prime minister of tampering with the trillion dollar record in the illegal foreign funding affair and the 23 secret accounts. Evidence has emerged that the Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and the (Pakistani) Prime Minister of the Punjab had approved the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project which was called a scandal; Khan had recently ordered the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to launch an investigation into the RRR project. and had taken note of the alleged changes in the route of the project, allegedly at the request of certain private interests, reported The News International.

The changes mentioned had been approved by the PM and the CM themselves. On February 4, 2021, while referencing a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Ring Road and Margalla Highway, the Prime Minister’s Office issued instructions which interestingly endorsed what is now considered the outrageous addition of the ‘Attock Loop’ and ‘Paswal Zigzag’ in Project RRR, The News International reported. The above portion of the PM’s directive actually talks about what is now known as the name of “ Paswal Zigzag ” which connects the Margalla road to the RRR at Sangjani in zone 2. The connection of the Margalla road with the RRR is only possible via Sangjani, which is now scandalized because the land belongs to the family of the high official Dr Tauqir Shah for centuries and also because the mother of the special assistant of Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari belongs to the same Shah Family. However, Zufli Bukhari’s family does not maintain good relations with the Shahs of Sangjani, The News International reported. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos