Boris Johnson urged to step down on indyref2 as UK backs mandate





BORIS Johnson came under further pressure to pull out on indyref2 last night as a new poll shows English voters believe in Scotland’s right to vote.

The latest results from Savanta ComRes pollsters reveal that around four in ten voters across the UK now agree Scotland should be able to go to the polls on the constitution if they wish – more than the level that is not d ‘agreement.

The figures come less than a fortnight after the Scottish Parliament elections, where the question of independence continued to dominate. They were revealed just after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case – the Prime Minister’s top official – said anti-Indy Johnson would be “at the center” of efforts to save the Union, telling a House committee of the Lords: “You will see the Prime Minister is at the center of maintaining the integrity of the Union and, more importantly, the full cooperation of all constituent parts of the United Kingdom for the benefit of all who live and work in the UK. ” The study, released yesterday afternoon, found 38% of voters in England believe Nicola Sturgeon has the right to launch another referendum, compared with 34% who do not. Even voters in the Tory-dominated South East of England (40%) are back by allowing another independence vote, albeit by a narrow margin (38% against). READ MORE: New poll: UK voters back Scotland’s referendum right SNP Deputy Leader Keith Brown (above) said: ‘This poll shows UK citizens – including almost 60% of those voicing an opinion in Scotland – believe Scottish citizens have the democratic right to choose their own future in a message. -pandemic referendum. “The election of Holyrood delivered an iron democratic mandate for an independence referendum. And Boris Johnson’s undemocratic attempts to ignore this free and fair election result and deny the Scottish people the right to choose a better future as an equal and independent country are utterly unsustainable and will not hold up. The research was commissioned by the Derbyshire-based left-wing news site Left Foot Forward. It aims to provide “an independent and independent space for respectful discussion among progressives”. The numbers were revealed the day Nicola Sturgeon was confirmed as Prime Minister in a parliament with a pro-independence majority of 72. This includes both the SNP and the Scottish Greens. Both of these parties told the electorate that a vote for them would be a vote for measures to create a sovereign Scotland. UK-wide results also show that one in four Conservative voters (27%) believe indyref2 should move forward if Scots want to, although a majority is against it (52 %). Left Foot Forward says the results “will be seen as a major boost for the SNP,” saying: “While Sturgeon has ruled out an illegal ‘wild’ referendum, the views of voters in England could prove important in determining whether Westminster can continue to deny another indy vote. The pressure on Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar of Scottish Labor is the fact that a majority – 51% – of Labor voters across Britain support the right to another independence vote, with just 21% against . ” Across the UK, 45-54 year olds were most in favor of letting Scotland go ahead with another independence vote, with 45% in favor. About a quarter of voters (27%) have no opinion on the issue. Labor lost two seats in the recent Holyrood election, in which Sarwar clashed with Sturgeon in Glasgow Southside. The election was his first as leader and came after a Labor candidate, Hollie Cameron, was deselected because of her support for Scotland’s right to hold a new vote on its constitutional future – a decision which further exposed the divisions within the party. But Sarwar and Brown reaffirmed their opposition to another indyref. Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said: “This poll reveals that the majority of the inhabitants of these islands support democracy in the face of attempts to reduce it by the British government. “This is especially true of Labor voters, who must be extremely frustrated with the obscurity shown by Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar on this matter. “It is shocking that Labor is ignoring the wish of its own members and the Scottish Trade Union Congress to deny the Scots a say in our future. Brown said: ‘This poll also increases the pressure on Labor leader Keir Starmer’s confused stance and puts him at odds with members of his own party who overwhelmingly support Scotland’s future in Scottish hands – not those of Boris Johnson. “Westminster has shown that it is unable to deliver the change needed to exit Scotland from the Covid-19 crisis. “If the UK remains a democracy, then the Scots must have the right to decide our own future, so that we can choose a better path than Boris Johnson’s Tory Shambolic government and continue to build a more just country.”







