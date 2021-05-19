These 15 provinces mentioned by Jokowi have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo.

Journalist: Yudho Winarto | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The increase in cases of Covid-19 transmission that have occurred after repeatedly long vacations has become an experience for all parties to remain vigilant. In this regard, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on all levels of the regions to regularly monitor a number of pandemic management parameters so that they can immediately take swift and precise tactical actions to anticipate an increase in cases in the regions. “I ask the governor, regent, mayor, danrem, dandim, regional police chief, district attorney, hunting, all regional secretaries and assistants to all know these numbers (parameters) in each region so that they know what to do “he said during his briefing, almost to regional chiefs across Indonesia from the State Palace on Monday (5/17), quoted on the Secretariat’s website. Read also: Jokowi: Watch out for the second wave of Covid-19, neighboring countries have started During this year’s Eid holiday, the head of state obtained data that up to 1.5 million people continued to return home from May 6 to 17, 2021 in the absence back in the country that the government had socialized. This figure is equivalent to 1.1% of the population. Note, before the existence of the elimination of returning home policy, 33% of people declared their intention to return home to their hometown on the occasion of Eid. Meanwhile, after extensive socialization, that figure dropped to 7%. This figure could be further reduced to 1.1% thanks to the application of the return home elimination policy in the field some time ago. Indeed, 1.1% seems very low, but while the total is still large, 1.5 million people are still returning home. “We must strive that the potential for an increase in active cases does not occur as much as in previous years,” Jokowi said. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Yudho Winarto

Editor: Yudho Winarto

