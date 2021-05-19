Government decides to launch debate on electoral reforms in NA – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet decided on Tuesday to start the electoral reform process by submitting the 2019-20 report of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to the National Assembly to start a debate on this subject from May 24 same if the opposition abstains.

At the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the controversial Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project was also discussed and the Prime Minister expressed his displeasure at why the Minister Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan spoke to the press about it.

Cabinet members were briefed on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s official visit to Muslim states ahead of his address to the United Nations General Assembly where he would convey the grief and anger of the Muslim world against Israel to cause of the murder of innocent Palestinians.

While sharing details of the evolution of electoral reforms with the media after the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: The government will present the 2019-20 ECP report to parliament as the proposed electoral reforms are crucial for free and fair elections. We will start the debate from Monday even if the opposition is not participating.

Imran expresses displeasure at aviation ministers scam

The minister said the government has already issued an ordinance allowing the ECP to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming general election. This week, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would invite journalists and parliamentary leaders to examine EVDs. This would help them understand how these gadgets would prove to be effective in preventing election rigging in the future, he added.

After the 2018 general election, Chaudhry said, the opposition blamed the collapse of the Results Transmission System (RTS) for its defeat, but later accused officials of an institution of issuing ballots in some areas and ultimately claimed the non-availability of the form. -46 led to their defeat in the election. Yet the opposite argued that there was no need for electoral reforms, claiming that only pre-ballot rigging took place in the general election, the minister said.

He asked the opposition to clarify their position whether they wanted to give overseas Pakistanis a vote or not.

Recalling the controversies related to the by-ballots in Daska and Karachi that have taken place in recent months, Mr. Chaudhry called the electronic voting system the ultimate solution to ensure transparent elections in the country. He said it would help announce a constituency’s election result within 20 minutes of voting.

The minister said the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz never came to power through transparent elections, with the Supreme Court saying in 1990 that the party had systematically rigged to win the election. The PML-N did not believe in electoral reforms because the party realized that it could not come to power without rigging.

Qureshis visit to the United States

Speaking on the Palestinian issue, the Minister expressed the hope that all Muslim nations will raise a unanimous voice for the Palestinian issue during the session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the cabinet had been informed that Qureshi was in Ankara from where he would be leaving for New York with the Turkish, Sudanese and Palestinian foreign ministers. He will speak at the UNGA debate on the situation in the Middle East and the question of Palestine on May 20, the minister said, adding that the entire nation would express solidarity with the Palestinians by celebrating Palestine Day. Friday (May 21).

Device scam

It was learned that the Prime Minister at the cabinet meeting asked Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan why he held a press conference when he was not mentioned as an accused or a beneficiary of the realignment of the bypass in the investigation report.

The prime minister told him he could respond to the allegations on social media when Mr Sarwar said he was being maligned in the media. As Mr. Khan mentioned that the government of Punjab referred the matter to the anti-corruption department, the aviation minister raised objections about the mandate of the investigative commission of the anti-corruption departments. Mr Sarwar asked why the issue of the NOC of a private housing company given by the Civil Aviation Authority (CCA) had been included in the terms of reference.

In response to a question, the Minister of Information said Mr Sarwar had already clarified his position on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project at the press conference as well as at the federal cabinet meeting.

Speaking about PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, Chaudhry said an ordinance would soon be promulgated to require parliamentarians to be sworn in within six months of their election, as PML-N leader Ishaq Dar is still at large. and had him not sworn in in the Senate even after three years.

The firm learned that the number of mobile users rose to 184 million in April 2021, as broadband users hit the 100 million mark.

Mr. Chaudhry said 1,100 billion rupees had been spent in the rural economy. Tractor sales rose 55 percent. The government issued a Kissan card for the improvement of the agricultural sector and the welfare of the farmers. The Ministry of Agriculture presented a new proposal to revolutionize the agricultural sector by spending 110 billion rupees. It also aims to multiply by five milk production by revolutionizing the livestock sector, he added.

Regarding the cases against PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, the minister said the National Accountability Office (NAB) and the judiciary were completely independent and the government was supposed to facilitate them. He said some media anchors played a role in creating an environment to help Nawaz Sharif escape overseas on medical grounds.

He said talks were underway with UK authorities to ease Covid-related quarantine restrictions for Pakistanis overseas. The Foreign Ministry also raised the issue of Pakistani travel restrictions with the Saudi government, he added.

Regarding the Kashmir issue, the minister said that Mr. Khan made it clear that if India wanted dialogue, it should resume unilateral action from August 5, 2019. The hearts of Pakistanis are beating with those of their own. Kashmiri brothers and the country will continue to expand its policy, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris, he said.

The cabinet also sent a summary on the relaxation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for the Kartarpur Sahab shrine to its board of directors, he said.

The minister said the cabinet had given the green light for the transshipment of a container of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan from Karachi to Kabul. He said the cabinet approved the regular public transport license of Ms / Fly Jinnah Services (private) Ltd.

He said he had approved the issuance of a commemorative coin to celebrate 70 years of Pakistan-China relations. The People’s Bank of China will also issue two commemorative coins, one in gold and the other in silver, to commemorate the eternal friendship between the two countries, he added.

Posted in Dawn on May 19, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos