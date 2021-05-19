Republicans fight over Trump blessing in Ohio Senate primaries





CINCINNATI (AP) A candidate circulated a scorecard that did more for Donald Trump. Images of a waving Trump were filed without context in one TV commercial for another. A photo posted on Twitter sprang up of the ex-president and his wife stopping by a third candidate fundraiser just to say hello.

The U.S. Senate primary in Ohio is still a year away, but Republican contenders are already working hard to place among Trump’s favorites in the open race. This work can be awkward and far from subtle. But it shows how much the candidates are yearning for Trump’s endorsement in a state the former president twice carried with margins of 8 percentage points.

But for all his pride in playing kingmaker, Trump has been reluctant in his approvals in some cases, even while waiting after the primary to give his approval. This leaves the field in Ohio frantically positioning itself in hopes of being seen as the most deceptive of all.

Hamilton County Republican Party chairman Alex Triantafilou said it made sense, as Trumps demonstrated Ohio’s popularity and Tory record.

As far as it qualifies as a personality cult, I reject that, Triantafilou said. This is a set of principles that he boldly put in place as president. And that’s why you see our candidates running for the support of people who liked their program.

U.S. Democratic Senator from Ohios Sherrod Brown had a different point of view: The five Republican Senate candidates are like kids on a playground sticking their tongues out and saying Donald Trump loves me more than he does. love you, he said.

When GOP Senator Rob Portman announced earlier this year that he would not be running again, some Ohio Republicans expected Trump to endorse Jane Timken to replace him. Timken is a former state GOP chairman who raised funds for Trump and chaired strong Republican performances he overcame in 2020. Trump had helped her oust a party chairman loyal to former Gov. John Kasich , a critic of Trump who had challenged him for the 2016 nomination.

But former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, whose two previous failures for the seat have bolstered his name recognition, jumped in early and advanced in early public and internal polls, an advantage his allies have received. were using to slow down the approval process, according to the campaign. unnamed assistants discussing private conversations over an approval.

At the end of March, Mandel, Timken and two wealthy race businessmen Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno made pilgrimages to South Florida and were suddenly called to a group meeting with Trump ahead of a fundraiser. which he headlining at his West Palm Beach golf club. Candidates have been asked to defend Trump, in a bizarre scene reminiscent of the Trumps reality show, The Apprentice.

JD Vance, author of the book Hillbilly Elegy and another potential candidate, made a separate trip to Trumps Mar-a-Lago station, said one person who spoke on condition of anonymity as it was a reunion private.

But no endorsement followed and the campaign for Trump affection continued. Earlier this month, an outside group, the USA Freedom Fund, linked Mandel to Trump in a television commercial that aired while covering the Kentucky Derby. It showed Trump speaking at a pre-2016 rally, even though Mandel was nowhere in sight. The spot also attacked Vance for past criticism of Trump.

Timken has declared herself a steadfast fighter for Donald Trump and circulated a scorecard comparing all the ways she is most Trumpian on the pitch. Gibbons and Moreno highlight their past financial support for Trump and other Republicans. A Moreno supporter last week posted photos of the candidate greeted at a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago by Trump and his wife, Melania.

Trump has no immediate approval plans, according to Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump.

We want to make sure that any approvals we make help clear the pitch so that it is a one-on-one match or that puts the candidate President Trump endorses on the path to victory, he said. he declares.

It is possible that the approval of Trumps will not come, if at all, until a winner is already clear. He hates losing and he clearly doesn’t want to back the wrong horse as he tries to maintain his grip on the party nationwide.

He waited until Glenn Youngkin won the primary to seven GOP candidates for Governor of Virginias before joining that race, for example, in which newcomer Youngkin last week beat a candidate who aligned closely with Trump.

However, Gary Abernathy, a former newspaper editor in southern Ohio who had worked for the state GOP and for Portman, sees the peril in this GOP strategy.

If the primary is today and you him (Trump) approve of you, you will be the winner, I don’t think there is any doubt about that, said Abernathy, a former Trump supporter who said that former presidents refused to accept the 2020 presidential election. The results and encouragement of the January 6 protests on the United States Capitol disqualified him from any new leadership.

The danger is you paint yourself all over Trump right now and then you have to sell yourself in the general election, Abernathy said. How much do you get attached to Trump now are you going to wish you could loosen up a bit? The general election is another story.

Besides Vance, who has appeared on Trump-friendly media shows like Tucker Carlsons on Fox News, U.S. Representatives Mike Turner and Bill Johnson and State Senator Matt Dolan have also given thought to the races. Turner posted a biographical video on March 29 that includes a clip of Trump congratulating him at a rally in Ohio.

On the Democratic side, US Representative Tim Ryan is the only major candidate announced.

In another time, Portman, he twice won the Senate elections landslides would be the downline to secure in the race. Portman played down the primaries’ focus on Trump, predicting that candidates will campaign on legislative priorities as the race progresses.

Maybe they’re focusing on other things, said Portman, who plans to do an endorsement during the primary. Well see how it all plays out, but I’m sure it will be a vigorous debate in the primary.

A test of the candidates’ loyalty came in their reactions to a fellow Ohio Republican vote in favor of impeachment. Timkens’ pro-Trump dashboard was handed out this month at a state GOP central committee meeting where Representative Anthony Gonzalez was censored and asked to resign, even as his opponents criticized Timken for not taking action against him while she was party president.

Notably, the candidates do not appear to be fighting for the approval of Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who enjoys bipartisan popularity. The governor has led the states’ response to the pandemic more aggressively than Trump has done nationally as president, sparking backlash in his own party.

So much so that Trump has publicly questioned whether there should be a main enemy for DeWine in 2022.

___

Carr Smyth reported from Columbus. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed.

Follow them at www.twitter.com/jsmyth, www.twitter.com / colvinj and www.twitter.com/dansewell







