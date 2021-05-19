China-Nepal border intensifies as border pillars disappear in Daulkha





Beijing has turned fire along the borders of its neighbor, Nepal, with border pillars disappearing in the Himalayan nation’s Daulkha district. This appears to be another example of China’s growing belligerence and Beijing’s utter disregard for the international border. Raising the red flags, the Nepalese Interior Ministry reported the incident in Vigu village-Daulkha district to the country’s Foreign Ministry. According to EU Reporter, the Sino-Nepalese border has always been a controlled border system, established by a mutual agreement between the two nations in 1960, which then led to the formation of the 1961 border treaty, with the construction of the pillars of the demarcation. . . After the 1961 Treaty, the border between Nepal and China underwent several changes, including the erection of 76 permanent border pillars. China is now trying to change the status quo in its favor. Last year, in September, China encroached on Nepalese territory and constructed 11 buildings in a district far from the Nepalese border, Humla. However, Nepal claimed territory on Humla, China reportedly denied. The incident raised tensions along the border, culminating in widespread protests outside the Chinese embassy in Nepal, with slogans “Stop Chinese expansionism”. The buildings were built by China on the spot where a Nepalese border pillar was found several years ago. The chairman of the local rural municipality in the disputed area had reported on China’s interest in claiming the area under its control. These developments fueled protests at the Kathmandu embassy against Chinese hegemony and disregard for Nepal’s national sovereignty, EU Reporter reported. At that time, Nepalese officials said their attempts to negotiate with the Chinese side had been unsuccessful and met with hostility. Chinese security personnel came armed with a tanker, truck and jeep, asking Nepalese officials to withdraw to the border for discussions and clarification. China’s expansionist designs have remained unchanged with anyone who shares a dividing line. The relocation of the border pillar in Nepal is not an isolated event. According to an investigation by Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture, China has illegally encroached on several neighboring districts, including Gorkha, Dolakha, Humla, Darchula, Sindhupalchowk, Rasuwa and Sankhuwasabha. Years of peaceful coexistence between the two countries are undone by the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his ruthless pursuit to twist the arms of small neighboring countries. The border pillar displacement situation worsened as Prime Minister KP Oli defended the encroachments of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), a position that opposition members of the Nepalese Congress vehemently opposed. KP Oli’s refusal has placed the Sino-Chinese border at a crossroads for the two countries, thus directly playing China’s game. Under the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal is also not very keen to engage with China on any border dispute due to possible economic backlash and the high costs involved. China has an easy opportunity to take advantage of the vulnerable Nepalese border and relocate more border pillars, combing larger territory, EU Reporter reported. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

