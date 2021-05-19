Company-funded vaccinations for workers are rolled out





INDONESIA is stepping up its vaccination program with the start of company-funded vaccinations for employees. Workers in labor-intensive industries such as food and petrochemicals will be the first to receive their vaccines as part of the deployment, as the country seeks to maintain economic production. President Joko Widodo said yesterday: We hope that factories, industrial zones will all be protected from Covid-19 … They play an important role in our economic growth. If production is hampered, our economic growth will decline. He was speaking during an online broadcast of a vaccination exercise held at 18 sites in an industrial area in West Java province. Companies participating in the program include consumer goods giant Unilever Indonesia, petrochemical producer Chandra Asri and Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food. Each company will administer between 2,000 and 4,000 shots for its respective employees. The private vaccination program will complement Indonesia’s free vaccines for the public. The country began its vaccination campaign in January, focusing on high priority groups such as health workers, the police and the military. This free vaccination program will be officially extended to the public by July. Jokowi said Indonesia, like other countries, faces a growing challenge in procuring vaccines. He added that for the private immunization program, Indonesia had so far only received a shipment of 420,000 doses, out of the 30 million pledges it had received from manufacturers. The Chinas Sinopharm vaccine is initially used for the private vaccination program, while Chinas Sinovac and Britains AstraZeneca are the providers of the free vaccine program. Jokowi said in his speech yesterday: So far we have put 23 million doses of vaccine into the guns, against a target of 380 million doses. The proportion of the total Indonesian population who received at least one dose of vaccine in the May 4 was 4.64%, according to ourworldindata.org and SDG-Tracker, a joint effort between the University of Oxford and the nonprofit Global Change Data Lab. Indonesia’s figure is the highest among Southeast Asian countries with a population of over 20 million. The private immunization program is expected to help Indonesia achieve herd immunity faster, Jokowi said, adding that the country aims to immunize a total of 181.5 million, or 67%, of its 270 million people. ‘by 2022. The Straits Times / ANN







