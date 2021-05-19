No more unreported PTI bank accounts found – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: More undeclared bank accounts of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) surfaced as its financial documents continued to be read into day two on Tuesday, sources told Dawn.

The reading process will come to an end on Wednesday (today) after the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) allowed only 40 hours for the scrutiny of the PTI accounts by two financial analysts appointed by petitioner Akbar S. Babar in the matter of foreign funding.

The sources said that as secret PTI accounts were discovered, the petitioner, a disgruntled party member, demanded the reading of all original accounts requisitioned by the State Bank of Pakistan which were kept secret by the ECP review committee.

As the reading process concludes on Wednesday, the ECP has yet to decide on the petitioner’s final request for the reading of the PTI’s original bank statements.

The petitioner asks for the original bank statements of the party to be read

Speaking to reporters after the procedure, the petitioner again questioned the logic of the refusal of the ECP review boards to allow the reading of the original PTI bank statements. He said those who create obstacles in the transparent investigation of PTI accounts should realize that Pakistani politics could change overnight as it could turn many people into approvers tomorrow.

Mr Babar said Imran Khan was once a champion of neutral referees, but unfortunately in the case of foreign funding he did everything in his power to arrange the match using documented delay tactics.

Without referring to the case, he said that in any heist, thieves always left a trail of evidence and that it was up to investigators to come to a credible conclusion.

Mr Babar said he expected the ECP to make sure all the facts were presented to him before deciding the case, as he could not come to a credible conclusion if any incriminating facts remained. hidden.

Posted in Dawn on May 19, 2021

