Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Gujarat, Diu Today to Examine Situation and Damage from Cyclone Tauktae | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday May 19, 2021 to take stock of the situation and the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. In Gujarat, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of areas in Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts that were repeatedly hit by Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday evening. The Prime Minister will also hold a review meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and senior state officials in Ahmedabad. PM Shri arenarendramodi will travel to Gujarat tomorrow to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar affected by #CycloneTauktae. PM will also hold review meeting with CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp and senior government officials later in Ahmedabad. CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 18, 2021 According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, Cyclone Tauktae will weaken into depression in the coming hours. In a 1 a.m. weather report, IMD said: “The deep low ‘Tauktae’ (pronounced as Tau’Te) over the Gujarat region has moved north-northeast at a speed of about 20 km / h for the last six hours and was centered at 11:30 p.m. IST hours of May 18, 2021, near latitude 24.0N and longitude 73.0E, about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. “ “The rest of the system is very likely to move northeast through Rajasthan to western Uttar Pradesh on May 19-20,” IMD added. IMD also gave a rain warning and predicted light to moderate precipitation in most places with heavy to very heavy falls, isolated places very likely over the Gujarat and Saurashtra region over the next 12 hours. Tauktae, in particular, is the strongest storm to hit Gujarat in more than two decades. It also struck several parts of the coastal states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala and left a trail of destruction behind, uprooting utility poles and trees, and damaging several homes and roads, before weakening in the process. landing in Gujarat. Cyclone Tauktae has so far claimed more than 29 lives. (With contributions from the agency)







