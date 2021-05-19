Nothing to stop UK from emerging from lockdown, says Boris Johnson despite concerns over India’s variant of coronavirus

There is no conclusive evidence to deviate from the roadmap outside of lockdown despite concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday.

Johnson has previously warned that the increase in the number of cases of the highly transmissible variant would risk delaying the next leg of England’s roadmap, currently slated for June 21.

If outbreaks are limited, ministers could instead opt to reopen while keeping some areas under restrictions, echoing the controversial tier system introduced in 2020.

He said the defense wall built by the immunization program meant that I saw nothing conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the road map.

But, he added: We have to be careful and we are watching everything very closely.

“Well, find out a lot more in a few days.

Mr Johnson said data from northern hotspots, including Bolton, Blackburn and Sefton (Merseyside), and inBedford were examined to learn more about the impact of the variable.

Asked about the possibility of using local locks, Mr Johnson said: We just need to be careful about how we approach it and we will let people know as much as possible, as soon as possible.

“But at the moment, we don’t see anything conclusive that makes us think we need to deviate from the roadmap.

Earlier, Environment secretary George Eustice had said local lockdowns would be an option and we can’t rule that out.

Mr Eustice told Sky News that efforts are being stepped up to increase use of the vaccine, especially among minority groups.

He said that in pockets where membership is low, efforts are being made with community leaders, religious leaders of some of these BAME communities (black and ethnic minority) to really encourage people to get vaccinated.

On LBC Radio, he suggested that the younger ones should show the same enthusiasm for the hits as the over 60s.

We just need all these other younger cohorts to adopt the vaccine as well, he said.

The possible return of multi-level restrictions would be fiercely fought, especially in areas of north-west England which have suffered longer lockdowns than most other parts of the country.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the focus should instead be on accelerating the vaccination program in hot spots.

He said: Last year the levels didn’t work they have not stopped the spread of the virus.

It would be difficult for me to send a message of caution in Greater Manchester when the national message is very different, as the road map is moving forward.

A total of 152,919 deaths have now occurred in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics said.

Meanwhile, a nurse who was caring for Mr Johnson in a hospital intensive care unit as he battled Covid-19 is quitting her job.

Anewspaper says she was fed up with her government’s treatment of healthcare workers.

New Zealander Jenny McGee was one of two nurses who praised Mr Johnson for their care during his hospital stay last April, in which he said the National Health Service told him had saved his life.

The Prime Minister had announced that Ms McGee and one of her colleagues had stayed by his bedside at London St Thomass Hospital when things could have gone either way.