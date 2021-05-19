Consumption Recovers, Jokowi: Second Quarter Economy Grows 7%





The economic growth trend shows an improvement, although it is still a minus. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his optimism that national economic growth could reach 7% in the second quarter of 2021. He based this belief on the improvement in public consumption that was starting to appear. Jokowi revealed that the amount of currency in circulation during the 2021 Lebaran holiday period was recorded at 154.5 trillion rupees. This figure is up 41.5% against the nominal currency in circulation during the Lebaran 2020 period. This reflects an improvement in public consumption. “It’s positive, it adds to our optimism,” Jokowi said in his briefing to all regional officials in Indonesia on Tuesday (5/18). The optimism is reinforced when it is seen that several provinces recorded positive growth in the first quarter of 2021. Jokowi explained that the provinces showing positive growth included Riau with 0.41%, Papua with 14.28%, Central Sulawesi with 6.26%, DI Yogyakarta with 6.4% and North Maluku with 13.45%. Then there was North Sulawesi which increased 1.87%, South East Sulawesi 0.06%, NTT 0.12%, West Papua 1.47% and Bangka Belitung 0.97%. “Everything else is always negative. It means there are 10 positive provinces. It means all 24 are still negative,” Jokowi said. Despite being optimistic about future economic improvements, Jokowi still warned regional chiefs to keep the management of Covid-19 under control. Jokowi also recalled the slogan “gas and brake” that he often transmitted to regional officials by regulating the balance of the economic part and by controlling Covid-19 on the health side. “We have to work hard and be optimistic that we can reach our goal of over 7% in the second quarter. All provinces will hopefully be positive in the second quarter,” Jokowi said. The national economy is indeed showing a recovery. After falling to minus 5.32% in the second quarter, minus 3.49% in the third quarter and minus 2.19% in the fourth quarter, the national economy began to improve in the first quarter of 2021. Although it still registers minus 0.74%, the trend is improving markedly. The government has set an economic growth target of 7% in the second quarter of 2021 so that overall growth this year can be positive.







