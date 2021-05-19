Calling Padang a province, three more sayings from Jokowi spark controversy





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi wrongly calling the city of Padang a province during a statement on the sidelines of the visit to the construction site of the Pekanbaru-Padang section of the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road in Riau province on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. In his remarks, Jokowi mistakenly called Padang a province in the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube video at 15.50 minutes. “Once again, with the opening of many of these toll roads, we hope that the mobility of goods can be accelerated and that we will have a high competitiveness compared to other countries,” he said. Jokowi added, “And the existing products, both in Riau Province and Padang Province, will have good competitiveness later on. Especially, in order to compete with products from other countries,” he said. In the statement of the BPMI Presidential Secretariat, the statement was then revised to become: “The products that exist both in Riau province and in the city of Padang will have good competitiveness, especially to compete with other products. country”. This is not the first time that President Jokowi has made a mistake. Here are some of Jokowi’s statements that caught the eye; 1. Mistakenly Mention Sukarno’s Birthplace In a speech commemorating Pancasila’s birth in East Java in 2015, President Joko mistakenly mentioned President Sukarno’s birthplace in Blitar. During this time, Sukarno’s birthplace was actually Surabaya. This negligence is the responsibility of the President’s speechwriter, Sukardi Rinakit. He had argued that he had obtained this information from a number of sources. Sukardi apologized for his mistake. 2. civil emergency due to Covid-19 In a limited meeting with his assistants at the end of March 2020, President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of large-scale social distancing policies which must be implemented more effectively and must be accompanied by an emergency civil policy. . This statement sparked a reaction from civil society organizations and a number of academics as civil emergency status was only regulated in the old regulation, i.e. government regulation taking place. law number 23 of 1959. After the public reaction, President Fadjroel Rachman’s spokesman quickly reacted clarifying that the implementation of a civil emergency was the last step that could never be used in the response to an epidemic. 3. Invitation to buy Ambawang bipang President Joko Widodo gave a speech in the Ministry of Commerce’s campaign video regarding the importance of consuming domestically produced products. In the video uploaded to Youtube on May 5, 2021, Jokowi invites the public to buy local snacks, one of which is Bipang Ambawang, West Kalimantan food, via online transactions. The invitation is also intended to replace homecoming for residents who miss their hometown. A number of people protested the statement because they said the bipang was roast pork. Fadjroel Rachman’s spokesperson also made a clarifying tweet, claiming that the bipang referred to was Bepang or Jipang, a food made from rice and sugar.







