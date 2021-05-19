Turkey’s anti-Israel obsession reaches new heights





Turkey's anti-Israel rhetoric has escalated rapidly over the past eight days of fighting. The rhetoric targeting Israel and the Jews has reached such heights that the United States has condemned the Turkish president for his anti-Semitic remarks. As the United States strives to end Hamas's war on Israel, Turkey is fanning the flames. Recent statements include a demand by Turkey to separate Jerusalem from Israel. Since 2020, when Turkey turned Hagia Sophia into a mosque, the Turkish religious and political leadership of the AKP, which supports Hamas, has sought to "liberate" Al-Aqsa and claim it will take control of Jerusalem. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's last comments were to call for a "separate arrangement" for Jerusalem. Turkey then condemned Austria for its support for Israel and its Israeli flag. Erdogan claimed that Austria "was trying to make Muslims pay for the Jews they subjected to genocide". In short, the argument was that Austria somehow punished Muslims for the Holocaust. Turkey then called Israel a "terrorist state". In the past, the Turkish president has compared Israel to Nazi Germany in 2019. At the time, the pro-Turkish stance of the Trump administration and members of its State Department, some of whom were pro-Turkey, did not condemn the words. Today's US administration is different, and Ankara does not have the green light to welcome Hamas and denigrate Israel as much as it once did. Among the Turkish president's other comments was to call on the world to end the "aggression against al-Quds", a reference to Jerusalem. He argued that if the world did not stop Israel, this "brutal mentality" would harm others tomorrow. The remarks of AKP leaders are also represented in the far-right media in Turkey. Yena Safak, a newspaper that speaks to the populist right in Turkey and is close to the regime, has pleaded for Turkey to lead an Islamic alliance to attack Israel. The alliance would include Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Malaysia and Pakistan, countries that either support Hamas or are close to the Muslim Brotherhood. Turkey consulted Iran last week on how to deal with Israel, and Turkey called on the Pope and others to encourage sanctions against Israel. Compared to Turkey's rhetoric against Israel, Iran's rhetoric has been relatively low-key. Turkey has become one of the most anti-Israel states in the world, and its constant anti-Israel rhetoric, fueled by its state-controlled media that publishes the most wacky stories about Israel, fuels anti-Semitism in Turkey and abroad. At many anti-Semitic rallies in Europe, Turkish flags can be seen. This is a relatively new phenomenon as Turkey encourages its European diaspora to play a more aggressive role. At a rally in Vienna, a man shouts "Push your Holocaust" and there is widespread cheering among the men and women in attendance, including a man with a Turkish flag.







