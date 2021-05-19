Efforts to Increase Covid Vaccine Supply: PM Modi to States





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that efforts were being made to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, and added that the Center was trying to provide states with a 15-day advance schedule for the program. vaccination so they can prepare. Therefore. During a virtual interaction with state and district officials, the Prime Minister described local government officials as commanders on the ground in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, including the second wave hit the country’s health care infrastructure. He reaffirmed that localized containment zones, aggressive testing and sharing correct and complete information with the public were crucial weapons in beating the infectious disease. You all have an important role in this war against Corona. You are sort of the commander on the ground of this war, shaping politics, fighting on the ground and making decisions based on the situation, he said. The interaction aimed to receive comments from States on measures taken to reduce the spread of infection, strengthen medical infrastructure and other initiatives taken by administrations. The prime minister also told administrators they have the freedom to make changes to any policy announced by the government to make it more effective on the ground. I want to tell you that if you think that government policy at district level needs innovation in policy to strengthen it, you have the freedom to do so. If you think the innovation you have made is good for the whole district or country, it should be sent to the government. If you think there is a need to change the policy, give us that feedback as well without any hesitation, because the war is such that we all have to think together and innovate together, the prime minister said. Following complaints from states about vaccine availability, the prime minister said efforts were being made to ensure the vaccination campaign was stepped up and a plan was underway to ensure states got a schedule. in advance of 15 days on the number of vaccine doses. are available. The wastage of vaccines in all districts must be stopped and optimal use is essential, he said, adding that all states must alleviate fears about vaccines, which are a way to fight the pandemic. The Prime Minister also warned that while cases of Covid-19 were increasing in several states and decreasing in others, there was a need to remain vigilant even in places where infections were decreasing. We must prevent the spread of infection by taking appropriate measures such as testing, monitoring, isolation and adopting appropriate behavior in Covid, he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan were also present at the meeting with key ministers from states such as Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The district magistrates represented Patna, Bengaluru urban, Indore, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Shimoga and Kolar. Modi also called for more attention in rural areas as well as in remote places. We need to ensure that there is a health infrastructure to meet the growing challenges and increase the number of cases; it should be done as a priority, he said. He also called on administrators to maintain the morale of those on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 and those in isolation.

