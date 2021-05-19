Work on the health emergency – Daily Times





The coronavirus has brought all nations to the same level. Only research continues to dictate who wins the race. Emeritus researcher, Professor Khalid Khan has dedicated his expertise to Pakistan where he is currently working with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on the health emergency, Dr Ghazna Siddiqui, to help the country and its esteemed consortium of doctors understand COVID-19.

With numerous distinctions and titles, including Spinoza Professor at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands; Sims Black professor at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of the United Kingdom in London; and Beatriz Galindo A distinguished researcher at the University of Granada in Spain, Dr Khalid Khan has been at the top of his field for decades. Beyond his many credentials, Dr Khan is the lead author of the highly acclaimed “Systematic Reviews to Support Evidence-based Medicine”, which won an award from the British Medical Association Medical Book. It is available in English, Chinese and German. The book continues to be an essential text for all medical, surgical and healthcare professionals. For nearly two decades, he has been regularly invited to lead training workshops and conferences by many of the world’s best-known conferences and universities at their most prestigious events.

As one of the top researchers in his field, Dr Khalid Khan is now a member of the government’s COVID Scientific Working Group which collectively assesses the evidence and advises on activities to address current challenges. We made connections with the doctor to better understand the role of research in the fight against a pandemic.

Asked about the current myths around Covid, where research is often seen as experimentation, Dr Khan clarified: “It is unfortunate for people to have the perception that participating in research is an experience and receiving care for outside Covid research is not. The real experience is providing care without proof of something that was not there before. “

Elaborating on the importance of research in tackling a pandemic like Covid-19, Dr Khan explains, “Research primarily provides opportunities for participants to benefit during the course of the research and also in the future. A pandemic like Covid-19 is unprecedented. Unfortunately, there is no manual or prior learning that can help prepare practitioners to fight the virus. As researchers, we are helping to create new knowledge that informs healthcare providers about effective ways to be successful against this new disease.

Dr Khalid Khan now provides global assistance to health researchers in research planning and writing. In addition, he has taught writing courses for healthcare workers at all levels, giving them the tools, tips and tricks to prepare and submit compelling manuscripts for publication. Dr Khan has been invited to lecture to a global audience in over 37 countries including UK, US, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Mongolia, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Kenya, Tanzania, Argentina and the EU.

In 2003, he founded Health Education Research (HER) Ltd, a company with a passion for perfection in research that takes ideas from hypothesis generation to publication and impact. HER Ltd has expertise in developing study design, drafting protocols, seeking ethical and regulatory approvals, overseeing study conduct, planning data analyzes, drafting manuscripts, peer review, revisions and dissemination.

