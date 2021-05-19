Debate in Australia in China: Time to end domestic politics and focus on X’s unsettling words and actions

Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong has slammed the government during public talks about the potential for war with China starting in Taiwan, calling it a government seeking domestic political advantage.

Even though Wongs word during a book launch in Canberra, protests against structural bipartisanship were staged, it is a risky and unfortunate path to take at a time when Australia desperately needs a cohesive national policy on China.

It has been extremely valuable to Australia that the major decisions which have protected Australian interests in managing the risks now evident in our engagement with China have been supported by both sides of politics. They include:

Excluding high risk providers of the 5G network,

strengthen the review of foreign investments from a national security perspective,

demand transparency of sources of funding and relations with foreign powers from those involved in public debate and political influence,

standing up against Xi Jinpings’ massive human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as his open militarization of the South China Sea after pledging not to do so in 2015, and

terminate Victorias’ participation in the Belt and Road initiative.

Parliament has also been firmly in favor of resisting Australia’s Chinese economic coercion in multiple trade sectors so far affecting barley, wheat, coal, wine, lobster and timber, and now including the suspension of strategic economic dialogue at ministerial level.

This clarity in Parliament has helped Australia be resilient as we continue the long-term hard work of reducing the importance of the Chinese market to Australia, and therefore reducing Beijing’s coercive leverage.

And it is not only the government and the opposition who support this political orientation, it is the majority of the Australian public, as the last few years have shown. Lowy poll, which is part of a much broader perspective international collapse in the views of the people of China under Xi.

The idea that the discussion of a potential conflict between China and other nations, including the United States and allies like Australia, if Beijing is using its military to seek to unify Taiwan with the mainland by force , is a matter of domestic policy, however, is false.

This is wrong because this line of thinking ignores some basic realities.

Xi changed the Chinese government’s long-standing policy that Taiwan is a problem to be solved by future generations, and instead said Taiwan is now a problem that should not to be transmitted from one generation to the next.

Last year, he called on the People’s Liberation Army to focus on preparing for war and visited many military units. One was the PLA Marine Corps, whose primary role is to conduct amphibious assaults on the islands. He urged them to prepare for war and focus on the possibility of using force against Taiwan. In January, he published a mobilization order demanding that all armed forces focus on preparation for war and be ready to fight at all times.

Xi continued the PLA modernization program, which has top priority on building the PLA to take Taiwan by force.

He also ended the only credible path to peaceful unification between Taiwan and the mainland when he finished the one country, two systems model in Hong Kong, the only viable model the Taiwanese people could have considered for peaceful unification.

And the incursions of PLA ships and planes across the midpoint of the Taiwan Strait and into Taiwanese airspace are at record levels in 2021, even compared to the high baseline of the past four years.

These same reasons explain why the security of Taiwans has been on the agenda of several international meetings like the meeting of the United States in China. Alaska, the last US Japan meeting and this month G7 foreign ministers Meet.

This combination of actions by Xi and the PLA makes it quite reasonable and necessary to be open with the Australian people about the risks of conflict. Quiet, sober and measured, of course, but calm does not mean lack of clarity or silence.

We also hear that mentioning the very idea of ​​conflict plays into Beijing’s hands. However, not naming a problem always complicates its resolution. So not discussing the risk of conflict in light of Beijing’s actions will simply make action to deter Beijing much more difficult.

Dissuading Xi from taking another big risk like he did over Hong Kong requires cooperative multilateral planning and actions to demonstrate the costs to China of seeking to change the status of the Taiwans by force.

We must not turn this serious international situation into a domestic political issue which divides Parliament on partisan lines.

The good news here is that Wongs’ speech is committed to respecting the structural elements of Australia and China’s policy outlined above. And it’s also refreshing that Wong recognizes, unlike many former politicians, that the politics that worked for decades cannot work with the China we now have under Xi.

The bad news is that this structural two-party system is wrapped up in the domestic political strategy of the workers. According to Wongs’ speech, this includes Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s attack on former US President Donald Trump, the policy on Jerusalem and, on China, the two prime ministers recently confused one country, two systems and, on several occasions, words used by the Home Secretary. Mike Pezzullo to staff in an Anzac Day message.

True bipartisanship in Chinese politics is needed on both sides of politics to avoid creating seams that a strategically targeted Chinese state can exploit.

Under Trump, the United States reaffirmed its support for Taiwan through commitments made when Washington recognized the People’s Republic of China and sought closer government-to-government and other contacts with Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act. Since taking office, President Joe Biden has continued on this path.

The United States has stepped up the military weapons it was selling to Taiwan under Trump and this will likely continue under Biden.

There is indeed, as Wong puts it, a debate that the United States is ending its policy of ambiguity over whether it would necessarily act militarily to defend Taiwan if China attacked it, but this debate is motivated by the question of knowing whether the current situation requires even more clarity on the American commitments to be preserved. Current status of Taiwans.

The main US military commander who would deal with a conflict in Taiwan, Admiral Philip Davidson, head of the Indo-Pacific command, has requested urgent funding from Congress to increase the deterrent power of the US military. He owns testified to Congress about his fear that the PLA would become increasingly confident in its ability to take Taiwan by force.

There is little doubt that the United States understands the strategic interests at stake in defending Taiwan and providing a very credible deterrent to prevent Xi from ordering the PLA to act. The Biden administration reiterated the basic American position that the status of Taiwans should not be changed by force. It has also long been the policy of Australia (and many other countries). It is simply not true that Australian politics are somehow in front of allies and partners.

If the current domestic politics is simply electoral positioning, then we need to pressure leaders on both sides of politics and at the state and territory level to realize that there are more important national interests. at stake which must prevail over these narrower political interests. And, after realizing this, they must all speak up accordingly.

More agreement and structural policy articulation is in our interest, as is greater clarity on Chinese policies and directions, instead of feverish domestic political introspection. This is quite clearly what the public expects at this difficult time in Australian history.