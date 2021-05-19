Hamas urged Jokowi to lift support for Israel pressure





JAKARTA The Palestinian struggle group Hamas has again written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo regarding the increasing actions of the Israeli attacks. In a letter dated May 18, 2021, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh called on Jokowi – Joko Widodo’s nickname – to act immediately and garner support from Arab and Islamic countries as well as the community. to assert a firm position urging Israel to stop immediately. acts of terrorism and its attack on the territory of the Gaza Strip. Ismail Haniyeh also called on Jokowi to rally his support and urge Israel to end the expulsion of Palestinians from Jerusalem, racial discrimination and revoke decisions related to the takeover of Sheikh Jarrah. Hamas also called on President Jokowi to urge Israel to stay away from al-Aqsa and end violence against worshipers. “We ask you to act immediately,” Ismail Haniyeh said in his letter. So far, the palace, namely Indonesian presidential spokesman Fajdroel Rachman, has yet to respond when confirming the letter. At least 217 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,400 others have been injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last week, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Ten Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan have spilled over into Gaza following Israeli attacks on pilgrims in the al-Aqsa mosque complex and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in an act that has never been recognized by the international community. The Anadolu agency website contains a summary of news offered to clients through the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS). Please contact us to choose a subscription.







