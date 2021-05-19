Still threatened by terror, the inhabitants of Poso send an open letter to President Joko Widodo





Poso – Dozens of residents of Poso, in central Sulawesi province, who are members of the Kampai Tampo Lore community representative, wrote an open letter to President Joko Widodo. The letter was delivered by the Poso DPRD building on Monday (5/17/2021). Lore Citizens District Chief Representative Sahir Sampeali read the open letter to President Jokowi. He demanded to intervene immediately and to be present in Poso so that the terror of the nine other DPO terrorist groups led by Ali Kalora would soon end. According to him, during the 22 years of the operation of the Operation of the Mujahedin Group of Eastern Indonesia (MIT) in Poso by the police, it did not provide a sense of security to the inhabitants, in particularly to farmers, but even the number of civilian casualties had increased so that guarantees of security for citizens fell short of expectations. On this occasion, Sahir transmitted the five points of the open letter requests to President Joko Widodo, in particular by asking the president to be present in the land of Poso to protect the residents of Poso, by asking the president as commander-in-chief to immediately resolve the security concerns and ask the President to provide social security and compensation to the families of the victims of the humanitarian tragedy of terrorists in Poso. Meanwhile, the session chairman Poso Regency DPRD KD Mapeda who received the aspirations directly promised to follow up and forward the open letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and hoped that with this letter the completion of Ali’s DPD The Kalora group in Poso would soon be completed. Before disbanding, representatives of the residents of Lore threatened to travel directly to Jakarta if in the near future the aspirations they conveyed did not meet or if there was no clarity. The meeting ended with the submission of an open letter of attachments from the representatives of the residents of Lore to the DPRD of Poso, which was received directly by the president of the DPRD of Poso in the presence of other members of the DPRD. ***

