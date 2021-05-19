Trump faces criminal investigation in New York





Trump denies wrongdoing, saying investigations by what he called Democratic prosecutors are politically motivated

The New York State Attorney’s Office has confirmed that its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s Trump organization is now a serious crime.

Investigating whether Trump’s real estate company misled investors into misleading him by distorting the value of his assets. President Toshon denies any wrongdoing. Here is the report written by Muhammad Annur Muhammad

Since stepping down in January and losing his legal defense, former US President Donald Trump has been the subject of investigations and prosecutions from all walks of life – from his tax issue to allegations of corruption.

But not all of those he has faced in the past may not have reached the current level noted by the Attorney General’s Office and the New York State Attorney’s Office.

Because it is a fact that could calm Mr. Trump down, senior lawyer Letitia James said the investigation into Mr. Trump’s construction company is now a serious crime, as her office said in a statement.

The decision to change the status quo will undoubtedly put pressure on Mr. Trump.

The investigation aims to find out whether Mr. Trump’s company has exaggerated the value of its assets, to mislead investors and banks whenever it seeks loans, but has also reduced the value when it s’ it is about paying taxes.

There is already a separate criminal investigation to follow, which will be conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office into Mr. Trump’s tax matters.

After a long allegation of embezzlement of large sums of money by two women in 2016, whom they say Mr. Trump contacted, to silence them.

Throughout his reign, the former US president has been reluctant to disclose his taxes, despite pressure from him.

Manhattan County District Attorney Cy Vance won the U.S. Supreme Court last year, giving him access to all of Mr. Trump’s annual financial statements.

