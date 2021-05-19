Pakistan, several other countries to take united stand at UNGA: FM – Journal





Qureshi, three other foreign ministers expected today in New York for an emergency session on Palestine Meets his Turkish counterpart to mobilize countries to help end Israeli aggression UNGA president to surrender in Islamabad, Dhaka from May 25 to 27

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has joined forces with Palestine, Sudan and Turkey to adopt a common position at Thursday’s session of the General Assembly of Nations United over Palestine.

The foreign minister is expected to arrive in New York on Wednesday with his counterparts from Turkey and two other countries to participate in the emergency session convened by the United Nations General Assembly.

Qureshi, who met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Tuesday, said Pakistan was establishing contacts with various countries with the aim of putting pressure on Israel to stop the attacks on Gaza, which have continued since May 10.

On Monday, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, briefed all UN members as Algeria and Niger, as presidents of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Group in New York, had called for a general discussion on the situation in the Middle East. and the question of Palestine. In a letter to all member states, the UNGA president said he had decided to hold the meeting on May 20 as requested.

In a separate statement, Bozkir said he would also make official visits to Bangladesh and Pakistan from May 25 to 27. I will be received by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Khan and also meet with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he wrote in a tweet. I will be speaking at the National Defense University. I will also meet with the United Nations country team in Pakistan.

While the UN Security Council (UNSC) also held an emergency open meeting on Palestine in New York on Sunday, it failed to reach consensus on the issue. Participants, however, urged Israel to stop the evictions and demolition of Palestinian homes and called for an immediate end to Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

After the UNSC meeting, China, Norway and Tunis called for an immediate end to all acts of violence, including plans for destruction and expulsion in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a tweet published on Tuesday, Pakistan’s foreign minister said: Pakistan joins Palestine, Sudan and Turkey in adopting a common position during the emergency session of the UNGA on Thursday. Pakistan strongly supports the Palestinian people, he added.

According to him, the diplomatic mission in Turkey was linked to the efforts of the Islamabads to draw the attention of the international community to the worsening situation in Palestine.

US South Asian affairs scholar Michael Kugelman, while appreciating Pakistani efforts to bring Palestinian issues to light, said: Islamabad has a diplomatic opportunity in the days to come as its global advocacy for the plight of the Palestinians can get real traction abroad.

After meeting his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Qureshi said: Nothing can shake our resolve as we stand by the Palestinian people in their legitimate right to self-determination. He assured the Palestinians of the Pakistanis’ unwavering support for their right to have an independent state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Shareef as their capital.

Earlier Monday, a resolution in favor of Palestine and condemning Israeli aggression was unanimously passed in the National Assembly. He underscored Pakistani support for a two-state solution, as enshrined in the relevant UNSC and UNGA resolutions.

In Ankara, Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. They reminded the international community of their collective responsibility to ensure the necessary measures to help address the dire situation, restore peace and facilitate a just solution.

As part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, Prime Minister Imran Khan and FM Qureshi contacted several countries, including Palestine, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia.

The foreign minister said it would be lamentable for the international community to remain silent on the Palestinian situation and called on the Muslim community in European countries to play its role in helping to stop the persecution of Israelis. [Palestinians] in Gaza.

Posted in Dawn on May 19, 2021

