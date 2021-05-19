FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Turkish President discuss Palestine question

ANKARA: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and the worsening situation in Palestine due to continued Israeli aggression. Praising Turkey’s firm stance towards the Palestinian people, FM Qureshi thanked Erdogan for his strong support for the oppressed people in India-occupied Kashmir and Palestine.
He also conveyed goodwill messages from the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
On this occasion, Recep Tayyip Erdogan appreciated Pakistan’s support and unwavering efforts for the Palestinian cause. Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu was also introduced to the meeting.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a meeting in Ankara to urge the international community to restore peace and facilitate a just solution to the question of Palestine.
The two foreign ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.
They also discussed the on-going preparations for the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be held in turkey this year.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Turkey on special instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight the Gaza crisis. From Ankara, he will travel to New York with the foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey to participate in a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Palestinian crisis.