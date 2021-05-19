AAP hits the Modi for airing part of his interaction with CMs and state officials





The Delhi government on Tuesday criticized the prime minister for broadcasting part of his interaction with chief ministers and state officials, following reprimands received by Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal from Narendra Modi for broadcasting live footage from an “internal” meeting last month. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: “At today’s meeting, the Prime Minister’s statement was broadcast live on television. Objections were raised that CM @ArvindKejriwal violated protocol by live-streaming the previous meeting. Does today’s protocol allow live streaming? How do you know which meeting can be live streamed and which cannot? “ Last month, Kejriwal broadcast live footage of himself pleading with Prime Minister Modi with folded hands to ensure the supply of oxygen to hospitals in the capital and accusing neighboring states of withholding oxygen trucks. Modi responded by saying: “What is happening is strictly against our tradition and our protocol that a chief minister is broadcasting an internal meeting live.” The Delhi government’s response came a day after ruling Aam Aadmi party embarrassed itself by chanting the Hindutva tune to attack the Vaccine Export Center at a time when it had barely started vaccinating people. Indians. Due to posters plastered in the capital criticizing Modi for the vaccination campaign for which the cops are investigating the party’s role, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak told reporters on Sunday: “Thousands of vaccines from this country that could have been administered to our children. , which could have been given to our mothers, which could have been given to our elderly, these vaccines were sent abroad. They were sent to Pakistan, sent to Bangladesh, sent to Iran. “ On Monday, the party tweeted the names of predominantly Muslim countries such as Pakistan, Palestine and Iran after a comment: “From whom did Narendra Modi take the votes: India.” Who did he give vaccines to: “ Pakistan expected to receive doses of Covishield in March as part of its deal with the GAVI alliance, but has yet to receive any from India. The party’s comments were severely criticized. The AAP subsequently added the remaining 95 countries that received vaccines from India. The list of Muslim countries was compared to that of BJP MK Tejasvi Surya, who appointed Muslim technical assistants in Bangalore for a bed reservation scam they were later not convicted of.







