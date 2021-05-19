



The by-elections to a seat in the National Assembly, NA-249 and its results and reactions from the leaders of political parties seem unrealistic and make it clear that they only trust the national institutions and the Pakistan Election Commission when they become victorious or whatever happens in the country. country is compromised and fraud.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always exercised good judgment, whether it won elections or lost a seat or two. The PPP won the by-elections on NA-249 and the main PDM party, PML-N made every attempt to demonize the PPP. PML-N had been very vocal about the rigged elections and considers Imran Khan’s government to be chosen. Now, after losing a seat in Karachi in by-elections, they did not hesitate to claim the by-elections were rigged. This is a sure sign that the PML-N has developed an aristocratic spirit and regards every winner as a fraud. This particular mindset is a clear and sincere manifestation of “No Trust” in political partners, allies, friends, system, institutions and PCE. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP chairman rightly advised the PML-N leadership to start learning to cope with defeat. The leaders of the PML-N should be calm and they should now stop blaming all other parties and institutions.

FIDA HUSSAIN DHAKAN,

Karachi.

