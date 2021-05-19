Calls on China and the United States to build bridges

Experts in an online discussion yesterday called on the United States and China to build bridges, stressing that there is a growing trend towards the decentralization of global power in which collective agencies such as ASEAN and the European Union can play a key role.

These remarks were made during the discussion on US-China Collaboration: The Practical Paths, organized by the Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace (CICP) with support from the International Logistics Research Institute for ‘South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The forum brought together academics, politicians and consultants based in Phnom Penh and China for a discussion on areas that are ripe for cooperation between the two powers.

Asian Vision Institute (AVI) President Chheang Vannarith said the new world order is defined by fluidity, multiplicity and the end of singular powers while smaller state collectives, such as the Asean, are carving out more important roles on the international scene.

He said that while US-China relations are important, collective agencies such as ASEAN and the EU should continue to gain prominence on the world stage.

We are witnessing a gradual decentralization of world power. World power is not focused on one power. It’s diffuse, he said.

Regarding the rivalry between the United States and China, he said: We have to work and engage in the superpowers and we cannot choose our side in this regard.

Cooperation to ensure the sustainability of the Mekong River was frequently mentioned as an area of ​​cooperation between the United States and China. Vannarith suggested that a switch to solar power to reduce reliance on hydroelectric power would have the biggest effect.

If the United States and China can work together on clean energy like solar power, it could reduce reliance on hydroelectric dams. How can the United States and China work together on renewable and clean energy? He asked.

CICP executive director Pou Sothirak said the two countries should focus on maintaining an international peace system, but currently Beijing and Washington DC are now locked in a hegemonic rivalry.

Pressure points described by panelists included the Belt and Road Initiative, climate change and the global economy, as well as geopolitical and security issues.

Du Lan, a senior researcher at the China Institute for International Studies in Beijing, said cooperation between the two countries was good signs for the future, including Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ participation in the president’s climate summit. American Joe Bidens which was held practically last month.

Lan said the heightened tension between the two countries in recent years has put pressure on the two countries and the international community, and neither will emerge victorious if the methods of competition do not change. .

There is a wide range of areas in which China and the United States can cooperate, but the two countries also have huge conflicts of interest in these areas, including climate change, Lan noted in his synopsis. speech.

Professor Su Hao, founding director of the Center for Strategic and Peace Studies at the China Foreign University in Beijing, described the differences between cultures and said that different ideologies and political differences were at the root of the problems between the United States and China.

He said eastern and western mindsets should meet in the middle in the future to create a smarter world order.

Bradley Jensen Murg, chairman of the department of international relations and political science at the International University of Paragon, said bilateral cooperation would be sought on cyber espionage and warfare, economic stability and mitigation of economic shocks from Covid -19, adding that improving trade would be the best basis for collaboration.

Murg said this rivalry was not a new Cold War and that by carefully building trust with small steps towards reconciliation on key issues, there was a way forward that could serve both countries.

A common red line discussed was the South China Sea dispute, which Vannarith said could be managed with inclusive collaboration, while most panelists agreed it could not be fully resolved.

Most of the panelists agreed that US-China cooperation with ASEAN to resolve the Myanmar crisis would be welcome.

All the panelists agreed that China and the United States should compete and cooperate at the same time.

Hao said the two should engage in benign competition instead of vicious competition.

Citing a past statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hao said the competition between the two superpowers should look like an athletics match, not a boxing match.