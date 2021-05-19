Evicted seer Anand Giri writes to prime minister and calls for investigation into Niranjani Akhara’s affairs





: Yog Guru Anand Giri, who was recently expelled from Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request an investigation into the death of Ashish Giri, the former secretary of Niranjani Akhara whose bloodstained body was was found in an Akhara ashram in Daraganj in November 2019. Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani is one of the 13 recognized Hindu monastic orders in the country. Anand Giri was kicked out of Bagambari Mutt recently and Niranjani Akhara on May 14 after Narendra Giri filed a formal complaint against him. He was accused of breaking the standards of being a sanyasi by being in contact with his family. Anands’ guru and Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) leader Narendra Giri also accused him of committing financial irregularities. In response, Anand Giri has now called for the reopening of the case concerning the death of Ashish Giri, the former secretary of Niranjani Akhara and marked his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union interior minister, Amit Shah and the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Anand Giri alleged that Niranjani Akhara’s former secretary was assassinated after police closed the case, claiming it was a suicide case. Seeking his safety, Anand Giri alleged massive financial irregularities in the ashram and demanded an investigation. He claimed responsibility for his life from the head of ABAP, his guru and his close collaborators. In the letter, Anand claimed that unless he was given security, he could also suffer the fate of Ashish Giris. Claiming to be associated with the Baghambari Gaddi Mutt since 2005, he said, at the time, there were voices of dissent within the akhara and against his guru on the issue of the sale of land of the Niranjani Akhara school in 2004. In the letter, Anand Giri says he was also given a piece of land to open a gaushala (cow shelter) but his guru began to pressure him to cancel the lease and sell the land. Anand Giri alleged that the head of ABAP had purchased several properties registered in the name of his driver, students and relatives. He alleged that Ashish Giri was assassinated in November 2019 as part of a plot to cover up the irregularities he opposed and claimed he was also threatened. Anand Giri claimed that in 2019 the allegation of misconduct against him by two female disciples in Australia was part of a conspiracy. He alleged that funds worth nearly 4 crores were collected from his name but not sent to him. He said the Australian court later acquitted him after considering the allegations made by the women. Reacting to Anand Giris’ letter, ABAP chief Narendra Giri said: I am open to any investigation or inquiry, whether initiated by the PMO or CM office. I am ready to give my full support because I have nothing to hide.

