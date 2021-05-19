Why Sam Brownback worries about China as he tackles religious violence





Sam Brownback, who served as an international ambassador for religious freedom under President Donald Trump, stepped down when President Joe Biden took office. But that doesn’t mean he’s done defending believers.

This spring he has been busy talking and tweeting about religious violence and the efforts to address it. In July, Hell Helps Host the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, DC

I spoke with Brownback last week to discuss the State Department’s new report on religious persecution and what he thinks are the best strategies to use to build a more peaceful world.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What are the main threats to international religious freedom today?

There are a lot of threats and bad places in the world. But the one that makes my skin crawl is the use of technology to oppress religious minorities.

In China, there is a virtual police state, and the government is able to tell if you walk into a mosque or talk to a Falun Gong member. Thanks to artificial intelligence, they can know where you are at any time. You become a suspect and the government may prevent you from going to school or working.

China says it has a legitimate system that the rest of the world can emulate. Have seen pieces of technology appear in different places.

How can America fight religious persecution more effectively?

I think your approach should involve two things.

First, you need to show the benefits of securing religious freedom for everyone. Show that it is good for the economy and for your safety.

Countries like UAE, Uzbekistan and Sudan are opening up because they realize that it is not wise to force everyone to believe the same.

The second thing is to build alliances and be willing to stand with them against the oppressors of religious freedom. This is why we have formed the International Alliance for Religious Freedom or Belief, which currently includes about 40 nations. Previously, we did not have this kind of alliances around a human right, just security or economic alliances.

How would you describe the objective of this International Summit on Religious Freedom this summer?

As the groups that work in this space begin to find each other, they become more effective. All over the world, you are starting to see international advocacy for religious freedom take the form of a global grassroots movement.

I hope it will become like the human trafficking movement, which has been very successful at the local level. Everyone works together to advocate, push for change, show what’s going on and push back when necessary. It has really helped with human trafficking and we need it for religious freedom.

A movement begins to take shape around religious freedom. I think with the help of summits like this it’s going to grow quickly.

Why does this work appeal to you?

As you just said, it’s a call. It really touched my heart.

There was so much of this persecution and I think I was really about to start turning it around. The issue needs continued leadership and support from the United States, and I am able to help organize the effort and am very honored to be a part of it.

You meet people who have been persecuted for their faith and you realize that they are good people. They do not want to harm the government. They don’t want to kill anyone. They just want to follow their soul’s conviction and sometimes they get the death penalty for it.

It’s terrible. How is this true?

When I was in Taiwan a few years ago, the thought struck me that I was given this chance to be the hands and feet of God for a cause that millions of people have had it for. prayed around the world. I am part of the answer to their prayers.

Have you considered staying in your role as ambassador in the Biden administration?

I considered staying, but I think I’m too conservative for them. As far as religious freedom is concerned, that would have been a good solution, but, apart from that, in so many other areas, like the right to abortion, I would not have been a good person.

The summit has a Democratic co-chair, Katrina Lantos Swett. Her father was a great human rights leader. She knows the subject well.

OK, we’ve answered my favorite question: If you had to recommend a book, TV show, podcast, or movie to someone who loves religion news, what would you recommend?

The most encouraging book I have read outside of the Bible is Imagine Heaven. He talks about near-death experiences all over the world and in all different cultures. His eyewitness accounts on the other side, and it’s a great book.

Fresh from the press

Six years ago, the state of Indiana passed new protections against religious freedom and many people panicked. Sports leagues have threatened to stop hosting tournaments in the state, and leaders in other states have announced they will no longer pay for non-essential travel to Indiana. This year, South Dakota and Montana passed similar laws and faced very little backlash nationally. In my last article, I try to explain how this is possible.

Weekly Terms: Eid al-Fitr and Eid Mubarak

Eid al-Fitr, which in Arabic means the festival of fasting, is the holiday that comes at the end of Ramadan. Muslims celebrate by dressing, exchanging gifts and spending time with loved ones. Eid Mubarak, on the other hand, is the greeting that Muslims typically exchange (and that non-Muslims share with the Muslim community) during Eid al-Fitr. This year, Eid al-Fitr began on the evening of May 12.

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Jill and I extend our warmest greetings to all who celebrate Eid. May you be well all year round. Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/LqXDIAOwHc

President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021 What I’m reading …

Something that comes up often in my coverage of religious freedom and gay rights is that faith groups lament the way their leaders and members have treated the LGBTQ community in the recent past. Prominent pastors have attacked American homosexuals, portraying them as messy and disgusting. In an article for Christianity Today, researcher Matthew Lee Anderson argues that the failure of Christian communities to atone for this behavior helps explain why many liberals are not interested in strengthening protections for religious freedom today. We now find ourselves in a position where progressive LGBT activists must decide to treat (conservative evangelicals) better than we once treated them by extending recognition through protections they were once denied, he writes.

On a related note, a new analysis from the Survey Center on American Life argues that public support for transgender rights is likely to increase over the next decade, just as support for gay rights has increased dramatically. these last years. The key factor in both the expected change and the change that has already occurred is the proportion of Americans who personally know a gay or transgender person.

I keep coming across stories about death. Specifically, stories about why it’s good to think about your own mortality. Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, a Catholic nun who advocates the practice, says that thinking about your death helps you lead a more fulfilling and joyful life. We try to suppress the thought of death, or escape it, or run away from it because we believe that is where to find happiness, she recently told The New York Times. But it is in fact in the face of the darkest realities of life that we find light there.

Tips

In case you missed it, I recently recorded a video with lawyer Lori Windham of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty on the most important religion case before the Supreme Court this quarter.

I’m attending a religion and foreign policy conference this week, so follow me on Twitter to see highlights from the panel discussions. Speakers will cover topics such as migration, COVID-19 and religious nationalism.

