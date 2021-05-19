Protest rallies condemn Israeli aggression – Journal





PESHAWAR: Workers from various political parties and the business community staged protest rallies on Tuesday to condemn the killing of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces, and called on the United Nations to play its part to immediately end the bloodshed in Palestine.

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz activists, holding banners and placards, marched down Saddar Road to the Peshawar Press Club, shouting anti-Israel slogans.

The demonstration was led by the provincial chairman of the party, Amir Muqam.

Speaking on the occasion, Muqam condemned the frequent bombing of Gaza and described it as the worst kind of violence against humanity.

He said Israeli forces were busy genocide against Palestinians, but the Muslim Ummah had been silent on the brutal killings, especially of children and women.

Political activists and traders describe bombing of Gaza worst kind of violence against humanity

The PML-N leader said his party announced nationwide protest rallies against the Israeli aggression on May 21.

Meanwhile, traders from various bazaars in Peshawar also staged a protest demonstration on the Sher Shah Suri road, holding Palestinian flags and placards bearing anti-Israel slogans.

Speakers said that full responsibility for the bloodshed in Palestine rests with the United States and the United Nations. Expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, traders urged the Ummah to take a unified stand against Zionist forces in order to rid the innocent of the illegal occupation.

In addition, the workers of the Pakistan People’s Party staged protests in the city of Peshawar and condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

Haji Abid Ali, PPP Provincial Council Member, Secretary of the People’s Youth Information Organization Irfan Afridi and others spoke on the occasion, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and condemning the Israeli aggression.

They said that the unilateral action of Israeli forces was aimed at occupying Muslim territories, especially holy sites, and expanding its area illegally.

The protesters also urged the international media to present an accurate picture of Israeli violence against Palestinians.

In Lower Dir, Jamaat-i-Islami announced a series of protest rallies against the bombing by Israeli forces on Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference in Balambat, JI chief Sirajul Haq announced a Million March in Islamabad on May 21, another in Karachi on May 23 and Peshawar on May 30.

He said Jerusalem was bleeding and a total of 212 innocent people, including 58 children, had been brutally martyred in the bombardment by Israeli planes. He said Gaza City had been reduced to rubble.

Mr. Haq accused Israel and India of forming an alliance to destroy Palestine. He called on the OIC member countries to immediately establish a relief fund for Palestine to provide medical care to the injured and rehabilitate mosques, schools and hospitals.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was absent from the session of the National Assembly which unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Israeli aggression.

He said the party has set up relief funds for Palestinians to help them with medical emergencies and to rehabilitate their damaged infrastructure.

In Charsadda, speaking at a press conference in Watan Kor, the provincial leader of the Qaumi Watan party, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, expressed deep concern at the Israeli strikes against Palestinians, and urged the government Saudi Arabian to play an active role in mobilizing the Ummah to make its voice heard against atrocities against unarmed people.

On this occasion, Akhtar Gul Khan, former Nazim Tehsil Shabqadar, as well as supporters resigned from Jamaat-i-Islami and joined the QWP.

Mr. Sikandar said the OIC was not serious in resolving the issues of Palestine and Kashmir and other issues facing Muslims. He said the government should give a clear message to the world community that Pakistan will always stand by the Palestinians.

Posted in Dawn on May 19, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos