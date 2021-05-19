Tomorrow, President Jokowi to inaugurate Kaliwungu morning market





KALIWUNGU, AYOSEMARANG.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to inaugurate the Kaliwungu Morning Market on Thursday, May 20, 2021. A number of preparations began to be made on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, involving the National Police Indonesian and related services. Kendal Regional Secretariat development assistant Tavip Purnomo said the plan was for the president, along with the UPPR minister and other officials, to visit Semarang and Kendal. In Kendal, the plan is to inaugurate the Kaliwungu Kendal morning market, which the PUPR ministry finished working on after being burned down several years ago, he said. READ: Pending auction, development of Kaliwungu morning market delayed Tavip said preparations for the inauguration began with security and other infrastructure. We have coordinated with TNI and Polri and associated agencies to prepare facilities and other supports, he added. This includes the involvement of the Kendal Health Unit, which will vaccinate traders and PCR swabs. Meanwhile, the president of the Kaliwungu Morning Market Traders Association, Faisal Mukri, said he would condition the traders to stay open. Tomorrow Thursday to coincide with Shawalan, Kaliwungu residents usually celebrate Eid Shawwal and many traders do not sell. We try to communicate with the traders to keep it open during the inauguration, he explained. READ: Kaliwungu morning market operation awaits PUPR permit Faisal said there were restrictions so not all traders were invited to open their kiosks or stalls. Especially for the kiosks in front of the market, they are invited to open, including those that will be adopted by the president. Previously, traders were vaccinated and underwent PCR swabs, and street vendors in front of and next to the market would be cleaned, Faisal added. A number of traders said they would still be open, even if Thursday coincided with Eid Shawwal. Usually, if Eid, Shawwal will close, but because of this Mr. Jokowi will open the Kaliwungu morning market, the kiosk will remain open, Eva Hartanti said. The Kendal Trade Office itself issued a circular to traders in the Kaliwungu Morning Market to continue selling on Thursday, May 20, 2021. We wrote a letter to the shopkeeper asking them to keep it open during the inauguration, even if it coincides with Shawalan. But those with family needs such as pilgrimages or visits should be able to open their kiosks or booths at noon before the inauguration, said interim head of Kendal’s commercial department Alfebian Yulando. READ: Alert! Police revealed fraud mode of selling generators on social media







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos