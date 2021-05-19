Jokowi Forms Job Creation Working Group, there is Mahendra and Chatib Basri





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has finally published a working group structure that will oversee the socialization of the law on job creation. This provision was published by Presidential Decree (Keppres) 10/2021 on the working group for the acceleration of the socialization of Law 11/2020 on job creation which was signed on May 4. “The decision was taken to monitor the effectiveness of the implementation of the Job Creation Law, as well as to encourage economic growth and the expansion of employment opportunities,” said Wednesday. the presidential decree cited (19/5/2021). . “Therefore, it is necessary to conduct a massive and targeted socialization of the community both at home and abroad”, In addition, the publication of this regulation also considers that the socialization of the law on job creation carried out by ministries, agencies and local authorities should be coordinated and achieve the same objectives. The Job Creation Law Working Group itself will report to and be accountable to the President. Here are the “ commanders ” of the Job Creation Law task force: – Chairman of the Task Force: Mahendra Siregar (Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs)

– Vice-President I: Suahasil Nazara (Vice-Minister of Finance)

– Vice-president II: Chatib Basri (former Minister of Finance)

– Vice-president III: Raden Pardede (Executive Secretary of KPCPEN)

– Secretary of the working group: Arif Budimanta (President’s special staff) The representative of the job creation law working group will be assisted by a secretariat headed by the head of the secretariat who is part of the work unit of the State Secretariat. “Ministers, heads of institutions, heads of authorities, governors, regents, mayors are required to support the implementation of the mission and authority of the working group on the law on job creation”, writes article 6 of the presidential decree. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



