Opinion | Greater certainty in an uncertain world: China’s economy ushers in a promising era
The epidemic and continuing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have left the global economy in limbo.
Faced with the impact of the pandemic in winter and spring, as well as the uncertainties of the external environment, 1.4 billion Chinese all worked under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with President Xi Jinping in her breast.
It consolidated and expanded progress in epidemic prevention and socio-economic development. The Chinese national economy achieved a stable performance with a consolidated base and good growth momentum. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 grew 18.3% year-over-year (year-over-year) at comparable prices, marking the highest quarterly growth since the start statistics.
The highlights of the main indicators of the Chinese economy are numerous. First, employment remains broadly stable. China’s polled urban unemployment rate averaged 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, 0.4 percentage points lower than the same period last year, while 2.97 million new jobs have been created.
Second, industrial production is rebounding steadily. The total value added of industrial enterprises above the designated size increased by 24.5% on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2021.
Industrial electricity consumption and the volume of rail freight increased by 23.9% and 13.9% respectively. The industrial capacity utilization rate reached the highest for the same period since 2013.
Third, new engines of growth are gaining momentum. The added value of high-tech manufacturing increased by 31.2% and the production of new energy vehicles (NEV) increased by 3.1 times.
Fourth, market vitality has been effectively boosted, with 2.792 million newly registered tax-related market entities in the first quarter of 2021 nationwide, with year-over-year growth of 86%.
Fifth, foreign trade and foreign investment have increased significantly. Imports and exports of goods increased significantly and the structure of trade continued to improve.
The total value of exports was 4.6140trn yuan, up 38.7% year-on-year, and that of imports was 3.8547trn yuan, up 19.3% year-on-year.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in mainland China jumped 39.9% year-on-year in actual use to 302.47 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2021.
Sixth, investment and consumption have recovered steadily. Investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) reached 9.5994 billion yuan, up 25.6% from last year. Total retail sales of consumer goods reached 10.522.1 billion yuan, up 33.9% year-on-year.
Seventh, market confidence and expectations have improved significantly. The purchasing managers index (PMI) for China stood at 51.9% in March, after 50.6% in February. The non-manufacturing purchasing managers index stood at 56.3%, 4.9% higher than in February.
And finally, people’s standard of living has steadily improved. In the first quarter of 2021, the per capita disposable income of residents of the country was 9,730 yuan, reflecting an increase of 13.7% year-over-year. In addition, the air quality was rated good 80.9% of the time.
China has shown itself to be endowed with a strong and stable engine of development, and since the beginning of this year, China has made significant efforts in the following areas to effectively deal with major short-term difficulties and provide sustained impetus and stable to economic development.
First, China has strengthened its employment policy first. We support the healthy development of new forms of employment, protect the rights and legitimate interests of those in flexible employment, and continue to provide better employment services to key groups such as university graduates, veterans and civilians. rural migrant workers.
Second, China further eases the burden on market players. The country has encouraged people to start businesses and innovate, while taking concrete steps to reduce taxes and fees for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and ensuring that tax cuts are fully implemented. implemented.
Third, China optimizes the general business environment to promote fair competition. The government persists in its reform efforts to streamline administration, delegate power and improve services.
Documentary material, procedures and costs involved in corporate approvals have been greatly reduced. China is strengthening and innovating in the regulation of interim and post-event supervision.
New measures are introduced, including action plans for the establishment of a high-level market system and the publication of anti-monopoly directives on the companies of the platform.
Fourth, China has advanced high-level openness and implemented policies to support foreign trade and investment.
The country is making solid progress in building a pilot free trade zone, accelerating the construction of the Hainan free trade port, and achieving phased results. We have prepared well for the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and have made remarkable progress in advancing the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as international economic and trade cooperation.
In addition, solid progress has been made in the areas of urbanization, regional development strategies and capacity building for scientific and technological innovation. China is now promoting high-quality development of manufacturing industry and has made further progress in rural revitalization and agricultural and rural modernization.
China’s rapid economic growth has injected momentum and confidence into the global economy. Although the global economy is fraught with uncertainty today, China’s future is certain.
Its robust economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 reflects the extraordinary resilience and sustained momentum of the Chinese economy. The measures proposed by the Chinese government to realize the Belt and Road Initiative include high-quality cooperation.
It aims to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, which will further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with countries around the world, including Egypt, and give a strong boost to global economic recovery.
While the global economy is still in a dark cloud of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, I believe people around the world will find a silver lining and gain confidence through China’s economic recovery.
On the one hand, China’s economic recovery shows that as long as all countries focus on their own activities, strengthen international cooperation and build on each other’s strengths, the pandemic can be brought under control and the economy can recover quickly. .
On the other hand, as an important driver of world trade and economic recovery, China is the world’s largest consumer market. The country’s resumption of economic growth has provided ample space for the development of global businesses.
It has also promoted the stability of the international industrial chain, thus bringing real opportunities and benefits to all nations.
Liao Liqiang, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt
