Pakistan’s population is 207.68 million, according to 2017 census result – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released the final results of the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017 on its website, according to which the total population of the country stands at 207.68 million, with a rate of 2.4% annual growth.

The population includes 106,018 million men, 101,344 million women and 321,744 transgender people.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) of December 16, 2016 decided to conduct the census in two phases with the support of the armed forces. The PBS demarcated the whole country into small, compact areas called census clocks comprising 200-250 houses on average, with a total number of over 1.68 million blocks with well-defined boundaries and maps. The entire delineation process was carried out in close coordination between provincial governments, local governments, the revenue department and district administrations, the office says on its website.

After a three-year delay, the federal cabinet approved the 2017 census in December last year at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan with a dissenting note submitted by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, one of the allies of the federal government. With Sindh opposing the exercise, he also rejected the release of the final results which were approved by the ICC last month.

Taking into account the objections raised by Sindh and other stakeholders, the government also decided to hold the next census in October using the latest technology to avoid the risk of errors / errors, as reported in the previous exercise. He also pledged to publish the results of the new census by 2023.

According to the final results of the 2017 census, the country’s annual growth fell to 2.4% from 3.06% and 2.69%, as recorded in the 1981 and 1998 censuses, respectively. The total population in 1981, 1998 and 2017 was recorded at 84.25m, 132.35m and 207.68m, respectively.

The total count for fiscal year 2017 included 132.013 million rural and 75.670 million city dwellers.

The population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was 11.06 million and 17.74 million according to the results of the 1981 and 1998 censuses, increased to 30.51 million in 2017. The number of people in former Fata, which was recorded at 2.20 and 3.18 million in 1981 and 1998, increased to 4.99 million.

Punjab, being the largest province in terms of population, had 109.99 million people, which previously had recorded 47.29 million and 73.62 million people in the fiscal years 1981 and 1998, respectively. Sindh, which had a population of 19.3 million and 30.44 million in 1981 and 1998, grew to 47.85 million people in the 2017 census.

However, the population of the Balochistans has almost tripled to 12.34 million, or 4.33 million in 1981 and 6.57 million in 1998. Likewise, the population of the territory of the capital of Islamabad has increased sixfold, rising from 0.34 million in 1981 and 0.81 million in 1998 to 2 million.

Based on religions, the total population includes 96.47% Muslims, followed by 1.27% Christians, 1.73% Hindus, 0.09% Ahmadis, 0.41% listed caste and 0.02% others.

Census results also indicate that 7.08% of people mentioned Urdu as their mother tongue, 38.78% Punjabi, 14.57% Sindhi, 18.24% Pashto, 3.02% Baloch, 0.17% Kashmir, 12.19% Seraiki, 2.44% Hindko, 1.24% Brahvi and 2.26pc others.

With a difference of -0.043% from the provisional results, the country’s population, according to the final results of the 2017 census, is 207.68 million with a population growth rate of 2.40% from 1998 to 2017 with 106, 3 million men and 101.3 million women, the PBS website said.

He said the 2017 census was conducted in two phases, each spanning 30 days. Phase I started on March 15 and ended on April 14, 2017 in which 61 administrative districts comprising 79,773 blocks were enumerated. Phase II started 10 days later and lasted from April 25 to May 24, 2017, covering 89 administrative districts comprising 89,170 blocks.

The brief report by statistical offices on the 2017 census posted on its website indicates that a de jure (usual place of residence) approach was used for data collection, in line with the practice adopted in previous censuses. In order to give credibility to the operation, the 1998 census model was adopted, with a soldier accompanying each investigator. A team has been allocated two blocks in the same area, he adds.

The report further indicates that 108,000 civilian field and surveillance officers were assigned by provincial governments and that the armed forces provided 200,000 people for census missions, of which 44,000 were deployed with civilian enumerators. The remaining personnel were used for security, command structure and logistical support tasks.

For the successful conduct of the census, the improvement of the census process and the participation of stakeholders, the Government of Pakistan established a sub-committee of the PBS Board of Directors composed of demographers and renowned experts on January 31, 2017. with a mandate to oversee the entire census process from training, data collection, processing and finalization of results, says the report.

Posted in Dawn on May 19, 2021

